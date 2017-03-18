Sicily airport reopens after Mount Etna volcanic ash cloud

ROME (AP) — Catania airport has reopened in eastern Sicily after a thick, volcanic ash cloud from nearby Mount Etna had made takeoffs and landings impossible.

The airport said flights were resuming, some after delays, early Saturday afternoon. Flights had been diverted to Palermo and Comiso airports on the island after the airport closed Friday evening.

Earlier in the week, fiery-hot lava belching from Mount Etna caused an explosion when making contact with snow on the mountainside, injuring 10 people.

Etna's eruptions, often visible from far away, are reminders to those living or hiking on its slopes that the volcano is quite active.