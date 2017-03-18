Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Saturday, March 18, 2017

_____

City/Town, Country;Saturday's High Temp (F);Saturday's Low Temp (F);Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (F);Sunday's Low Temp (F);Sunday's Wind Direction;Sunday's Wind Speed (MPH);Sunday's Humidity (%);Sunday's Chance of Precip. (%);Sunday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;90;79;A shower or two;91;78;WSW;12;74%;82%;11

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;85;76;Mostly sunny, warmer;98;78;S;9;36%;23%;10

Aleppo, Syria;59;38;Plenty of sunshine;62;44;W;5;45%;3%;6

Algiers, Algeria;68;49;Sunny and nice;67;49;E;7;59%;0%;6

Amsterdam, Netherlands;50;48;Cloudy with a shower;55;48;WSW;21;82%;85%;1

Anchorage, United States;21;9;Partly sunny, cold;28;13;NNE;10;55%;12%;2

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;63;48;Warmer with some sun;80;53;SSE;6;41%;25%;6

Astana, Kazakhstan;24;-6;Sunny and cold;22;-3;E;5;81%;0%;3

Asuncion, Paraguay;82;61;Mostly sunny, nice;87;66;SE;5;62%;3%;7

Athens, Greece;63;50;Periods of sun;69;53;WNW;7;58%;6%;5

Auckland, New Zealand;71;59;Sunny and pleasant;73;57;SSW;6;62%;1%;6

Baghdad, Iraq;83;59;A t-storm, cooler;68;51;NW;14;68%;82%;3

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;97;75;A t-storm or two;87;74;WSW;5;81%;94%;8

Bangalore, India;94;67;Sunny;94;69;SSE;5;41%;27%;12

Bangkok, Thailand;93;81;A t-storm in spots;92;79;S;10;66%;56%;8

Barcelona, Spain;64;51;Mostly sunny;66;52;WSW;8;65%;8%;5

Beijing, China;68;41;Mainly cloudy, mild;66;45;ESE;4;40%;27%;4

Belgrade, Serbia;65;49;Cooler;54;42;W;8;77%;44%;3

Berlin, Germany;51;33;A little rain;47;44;W;8;72%;86%;1

Bogota, Colombia;66;50;A shower or two;66;51;SW;5;72%;80%;13

Brasilia, Brazil;82;65;A t-storm in spots;80;67;E;5;79%;70%;5

Bratislava, Slovakia;53;43;Cloudy with a shower;51;46;WSW;10;66%;84%;2

Brussels, Belgium;55;51;Cloudy with a shower;53;48;WSW;14;79%;82%;1

Bucharest, Romania;61;49;A shower;60;37;WNW;16;55%;59%;4

Budapest, Hungary;50;43;A shower in the p.m.;53;43;WSW;13;43%;66%;3

Buenos Aires, Argentina;72;60;Sunny and pleasant;75;62;E;8;62%;0%;6

Bujumbura, Burundi;85;65;A t-storm in spots;88;63;SSW;5;47%;66%;4

Busan, South Korea;65;39;Mostly sunny;62;41;NE;7;45%;0%;6

Cairo, Egypt;77;54;Lots of sun, nice;71;51;NW;10;37%;0%;7

Cape Town, South Africa;71;59;Sunny and warmer;82;63;SE;13;51%;0%;6

Caracas, Venezuela;82;66;Partly sunny;84;69;ENE;3;53%;31%;11

Chennai, India;95;80;A t-storm in spots;96;82;SSE;10;63%;43%;11

Chicago, United States;43;33;Mostly sunny;49;43;SSE;7;62%;57%;5

Colombo, Sri Lanka;90;75;A passing shower;89;76;S;6;70%;80%;11

Copenhagen, Denmark;42;33;A little rain;40;36;W;10;79%;85%;2

Dakar, Senegal;74;65;Clouds and sun;75;65;N;22;74%;2%;9

Dallas, United States;83;65;Sunshine and warm;86;65;S;10;54%;4%;7

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;86;76;A t-storm in spots;90;76;S;6;79%;74%;7

Delhi, India;84;60;Nice with some sun;83;57;NW;6;47%;25%;8

Denver, United States;80;48;Warm with some sun;79;47;WSW;7;20%;2%;6

Dhaka, Bangladesh;82;64;Warmer;94;66;S;5;51%;67%;10

Dili, East Timor;90;74;A t-storm in spots;86;75;WNW;7;76%;66%;6

Dublin, Ireland;55;48;A little a.m. rain;55;46;SW;20;82%;88%;2

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;52;45;Pleasant and warmer;62;45;N;8;39%;8%;5

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;65;56;Mostly sunny;64;54;NNE;9;68%;0%;6

Hanoi, Vietnam;78;68;A t-storm around;79;70;SE;8;91%;73%;3

Harare, Zimbabwe;81;57;A t-storm in spots;78;60;SE;8;65%;63%;9

Havana, Cuba;78;66;Nice with sunshine;78;64;N;11;56%;0%;10

Helsinki, Finland;40;28;Mostly sunny;39;27;ESE;7;67%;66%;2

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;91;76;A t-storm in spots;90;76;SE;8;74%;72%;9

Hong Kong, China;76;67;A morning shower;73;67;E;11;87%;65%;4

Honolulu, United States;81;70;Sunshine and breezy;83;71;NE;14;57%;13%;10

Hyderabad, India;96;69;Mostly sunny, nice;97;72;NNW;6;27%;0%;11

Islamabad, Pakistan;84;54;Plenty of sunshine;82;54;N;11;34%;0%;8

Istanbul, Turkey;48;45;Spotty showers;53;41;WNW;8;73%;81%;2

Jakarta, Indonesia;86;77;A shower or t-storm;91;77;WSW;7;74%;85%;7

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;95;76;Not as hot;83;68;N;11;51%;13%;10

Johannesburg, South Africa;85;54;Partly sunny;77;49;E;10;48%;27%;8

Kabul, Afghanistan;61;38;Sunny and pleasant;63;39;SW;7;28%;0%;8

Karachi, Pakistan;85;71;Hazy sun and warmer;96;69;NNW;5;30%;0%;9

Kathmandu, Nepal;68;45;A t-shower in spots;71;43;WSW;6;55%;70%;10

Khartoum, Sudan;107;70;Sunny and not as hot;94;65;NNW;16;12%;0%;12

Kiev, Ukraine;41;35;Spotty showers;42;36;W;13;81%;84%;2

Kingston, Jamaica;83;74;A shower or two;87;73;NNE;6;59%;74%;9

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;92;73;A t-storm in spots;92;74;W;5;65%;77%;7

Kolkata, India;92;68;A t-storm in spots;91;68;SE;7;50%;78%;10

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;91;77;A stray p.m. t-storm;93;77;NNE;4;75%;74%;9

La Paz, Bolivia;56;38;An afternoon shower;57;35;ENE;9;65%;68%;12

Lagos, Nigeria;93;79;A stray thunderstorm;92;79;SSW;6;68%;66%;7

Lima, Peru;84;73;Turning sunny;83;73;SSE;8;67%;55%;8

Lisbon, Portugal;74;52;Mostly sunny;73;53;NNW;6;65%;0%;5

London, United Kingdom;58;51;Cloudy and breezy;58;51;SW;19;71%;75%;1

Los Angeles, United States;74;54;Mostly cloudy;74;54;S;5;63%;2%;6

Luanda, Angola;89;78;A stray thunderstorm;92;79;SSW;6;70%;65%;7

Madrid, Spain;72;40;Mostly sunny;73;45;N;4;39%;4%;5

Male, Maldives;88;81;Mostly sunny;87;80;WNW;5;67%;12%;11

Manaus, Brazil;82;73;Showers and t-storms;79;74;ENE;5;87%;85%;4

Manila, Philippines;88;74;Nice with some sun;89;74;ENE;9;56%;8%;10

Melbourne, Australia;87;61;Sunny and very warm;88;68;E;7;46%;55%;6

Mexico City, Mexico;77;44;A t-storm in spots;77;44;NNE;7;33%;42%;13

Miami, United States;74;60;Sunny and pleasant;79;64;NNE;8;54%;27%;9

Minsk, Belarus;42;34;Showers around;42;27;NNE;9;74%;70%;2

Mogadishu, Somalia;99;79;Mostly sunny;90;79;ESE;10;62%;2%;11

Montevideo, Uruguay;70;55;Sunny and pleasant;73;57;ENE;8;65%;1%;6

Montreal, Canada;34;11;Plenty of sunshine;34;15;NNE;0;72%;0%;4

Moscow, Russia;46;35;Occasional rain;45;37;ESE;8;59%;81%;1

Mumbai, India;91;75;Hazy sun;94;76;NW;9;44%;0%;10

Nairobi, Kenya;85;61;A stray t-shower;85;58;NE;11;50%;55%;11

New York, United States;40;34;Clouds breaking;42;31;NNW;13;55%;25%;4

Nicosia, Cyprus;62;40;Mostly sunny;67;46;W;8;43%;26%;6

Novosibirsk, Russia;32;4;Plenty of sunshine;27;9;NNE;8;74%;0%;3

Osaka-shi, Japan;56;36;Mostly sunny;61;36;NE;6;45%;0%;6

Oslo, Norway;42;24;Snow, then rain;39;30;ENE;8;69%;87%;1

Ottawa, Canada;34;17;Plenty of sunshine;36;15;SSE;7;63%;0%;4

Pago Pago, American Samoa;87;79;Brief p.m. showers;87;79;N;7;75%;93%;6

Panama City, Panama;94;75;Partly sunny;95;74;NNW;12;52%;6%;9

Paramaribo, Suriname;86;74;Showers;86;74;E;8;82%;96%;9

Paris, France;55;51;Cloudy;58;47;SW;10;70%;55%;1

Perth, Australia;69;53;Nice with sunshine;75;55;ESE;11;43%;0%;6

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;97;76;A t-storm in spots;93;76;S;6;64%;79%;9

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;89;76;A t-storm in spots;90;75;SE;6;69%;64%;8

Port-au-prince, Haiti;88;68;An afternoon shower;87;69;WNW;6;53%;64%;9

Prague, Czech Republic;49;38;A little a.m. rain;52;46;W;7;73%;87%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;61;31;Sunny and mild;64;32;NW;5;53%;0%;5

Quito, Ecuador;65;49;Downpours;63;49;SW;9;76%;92%;8

Rabat, Morocco;71;52;Mostly sunny;69;52;SSW;6;69%;14%;7

Recife, Brazil;88;78;A shower or two;88;78;SE;10;72%;82%;6

Reykjavik, Iceland;38;30;Partly sunny;38;29;ENE;9;63%;73%;1

Riga, Latvia;43;34;Sun and clouds;41;31;N;7;80%;42%;2

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;80;74;Heavy thunderstorms;76;71;NW;6;81%;98%;2

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;80;65;A t-storm in spots;89;61;NW;13;35%;50%;10

Rome, Italy;64;48;Partly sunny;64;49;SE;9;77%;15%;3

Saint Petersburg, Russia;41;30;A little p.m. rain;41;27;ENE;5;65%;79%;2

San Francisco, United States;64;55;Rather cloudy;64;55;SW;6;82%;44%;3

San Jose, Costa Rica;82;64;Partly sunny, nice;84;61;ENE;12;48%;5%;12

San Juan, Puerto Rico;83;74;A shower or two;83;72;SE;8;73%;75%;9

San Salvador, El Salvador;80;66;Partly sunny;80;66;N;12;54%;9%;11

Sana'a, Yemen;80;54;Sunshine and nice;82;51;WSW;7;27%;0%;15

Santiago, Chile;88;53;Nice with sunshine;85;54;SW;5;50%;16%;7

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;83;70;An afternoon shower;83;69;E;5;71%;55%;10

Sao Paulo, Brazil;77;47;Sun and some clouds;77;48;NNW;5;58%;0%;5

Seattle, United States;49;37;Partly sunny, cool;50;39;N;7;64%;10%;4

Seoul, South Korea;59;32;Sunny and mild;65;37;WNW;3;47%;0%;6

Shanghai, China;57;48;Rain and drizzle;55;52;ESE;11;74%;100%;2

Singapore, Singapore;93;77;A t-storm in spots;90;77;NW;3;74%;57%;9

Sofia, Bulgaria;64;46;A thundershower;61;43;W;12;64%;63%;3

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;82;71;A shower or two;82;71;E;11;71%;82%;10

Stockholm, Sweden;44;26;Partly sunny;40;29;SSE;4;54%;55%;2

Sydney, Australia;77;71;Morning showers;79;72;NE;13;83%;100%;3

Taipei City, Taiwan;77;64;A little rain;73;66;E;9;82%;67%;3

Tallinn, Estonia;38;31;Mostly sunny;38;29;ESE;8;78%;30%;2

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;59;47;A stray shower;64;50;ENE;6;52%;41%;5

Tbilisi, Georgia;51;35;Plenty of sunshine;58;34;NNE;8;48%;3%;5

Tehran, Iran;65;50;A few showers;67;48;NE;7;33%;80%;5

Tel Aviv, Israel;74;56;Mostly sunny;66;53;SW;8;52%;4%;7

Tirana, Albania;71;47;Periods of sun;71;47;ESE;6;53%;39%;3

Tokyo, Japan;56;41;Mostly sunny;63;43;NNW;8;42%;29%;6

Toronto, Canada;36;30;Partly sunny;39;29;SW;7;74%;53%;4

Tripoli, Libya;67;50;Mostly sunny;71;56;ESE;4;51%;0%;7

Tunis, Tunisia;73;47;Sunny and pleasant;73;49;ESE;7;44%;0%;6

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;32;9;Abundant sunshine;32;6;ESE;5;43%;1%;4

Vancouver, Canada;47;34;Mostly sunny;48;34;NNE;5;51%;0%;4

Vienna, Austria;52;45;Rain tapering off;53;49;W;8;73%;88%;1

Vientiane, Laos;87;72;A stray thunderstorm;88;72;ESE;5;66%;55%;9

Vilnius, Lithuania;42;34;Spotty showers;43;30;ESE;9;78%;72%;1

Warsaw, Poland;43;35;Showers around;44;35;SSW;15;67%;86%;2

Wellington, New Zealand;59;52;Mostly sunny;65;56;N;7;63%;1%;5

Yangon, Myanmar;95;67;Partly sunny, warm;97;69;SW;6;49%;0%;10

Yerevan, Armenia;51;31;Mostly sunny;48;26;NE;2;52%;2%;6

_____

Copyright 2017 AccuWeather

_____

Keywords: Forecast, Global, Fahrenheit