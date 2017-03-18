Russian parliament to investigate US media operating there

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia's lower house of parliament is launching an investigation into U.S. news media that operate in Russia, a move that comes amid growing suspicion in America of Russian interference.

A statement on the website of the chamber, the Duma, does not specify how the investigation would be conducted or what might be done with its results.

Deputy Konstantin Zatulin, who initiated the move, calls it "a response to the actions of American politicians who have systematically accused Russian news media of interference in U.S. internal affairs," according to the Friday statement.

The statement singles out a bill introduced this week that would give the Justice Department authority to investigate Russia's English-language news outlet RT America for potential violations of the Foreign Agents Registration Act.