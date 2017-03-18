Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Saturday, March 18, 2017

City/Town, Country;Saturday's High Temp (C);Saturday's Low Temp (C);Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (C);Sunday's Low Temp (C);Sunday's Wind Direction;Sunday's Wind Speed (KPH);Sunday's Humidity (%);Sunday's Chance of Precip. (%);Sunday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;32;26;A shower or two;33;25;WSW;20;74%;82%;11

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;29;25;Mostly sunny, warmer;36;26;S;14;36%;23%;10

Aleppo, Syria;15;3;Plenty of sunshine;17;7;W;7;45%;3%;6

Algiers, Algeria;20;9;Sunny and nice;19;10;E;11;59%;0%;6

Amsterdam, Netherlands;10;9;Cloudy with a shower;13;9;WSW;34;82%;85%;1

Anchorage, United States;-6;-13;Partly sunny, cold;-2;-11;NNE;16;55%;12%;2

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;17;9;Warmer with some sun;27;12;SSE;9;41%;25%;6

Astana, Kazakhstan;-5;-21;Sunny and cold;-5;-20;E;8;81%;0%;3

Asuncion, Paraguay;28;16;Mostly sunny, nice;31;19;SE;7;62%;3%;7

Athens, Greece;17;10;Periods of sun;21;12;WNW;11;58%;6%;5

Auckland, New Zealand;22;15;Sunny and pleasant;23;14;SSW;10;62%;1%;6

Baghdad, Iraq;28;15;A t-storm, cooler;20;11;NW;23;68%;82%;3

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;36;24;A t-storm or two;30;23;WSW;8;81%;94%;8

Bangalore, India;34;19;Sunny;35;21;SSE;8;41%;27%;12

Bangkok, Thailand;34;27;A t-storm in spots;33;26;S;16;66%;56%;8

Barcelona, Spain;18;11;Mostly sunny;19;11;WSW;13;65%;8%;5

Beijing, China;20;5;Mainly cloudy, mild;19;7;ESE;6;40%;27%;4

Belgrade, Serbia;18;9;Cooler;12;6;W;14;77%;44%;3

Berlin, Germany;11;1;A little rain;8;7;W;13;72%;86%;1

Bogota, Colombia;19;10;A shower or two;19;10;SW;8;72%;80%;13

Brasilia, Brazil;28;18;A t-storm in spots;27;19;E;8;79%;70%;5

Bratislava, Slovakia;12;6;Cloudy with a shower;11;8;WSW;15;66%;84%;2

Brussels, Belgium;13;10;Cloudy with a shower;12;9;WSW;23;79%;82%;1

Bucharest, Romania;16;10;A shower;16;3;WNW;25;55%;59%;4

Budapest, Hungary;10;6;A shower in the p.m.;12;6;WSW;21;43%;66%;3

Buenos Aires, Argentina;22;16;Sunny and pleasant;24;16;E;13;62%;0%;6

Bujumbura, Burundi;29;18;A t-storm in spots;31;17;SSW;8;47%;66%;4

Busan, South Korea;18;4;Mostly sunny;16;5;NE;12;45%;0%;6

Cairo, Egypt;25;12;Lots of sun, nice;22;11;NW;16;37%;0%;7

Cape Town, South Africa;22;15;Sunny and warmer;28;17;SE;21;51%;0%;6

Caracas, Venezuela;28;19;Partly sunny;29;20;ENE;5;53%;31%;11

Chennai, India;35;27;A t-storm in spots;36;28;SSE;16;63%;43%;11

Chicago, United States;6;1;Mostly sunny;9;6;SSE;12;62%;57%;5

Colombo, Sri Lanka;32;24;A passing shower;32;24;S;10;70%;80%;11

Copenhagen, Denmark;6;0;A little rain;5;2;W;17;79%;85%;2

Dakar, Senegal;23;18;Clouds and sun;24;19;N;36;74%;2%;9

Dallas, United States;29;18;Sunshine and warm;30;18;S;16;54%;4%;7

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;30;24;A t-storm in spots;32;24;S;10;79%;74%;7

Delhi, India;29;15;Nice with some sun;28;14;NW;10;47%;25%;8

Denver, United States;27;9;Warm with some sun;26;9;WSW;12;20%;2%;6

Dhaka, Bangladesh;28;18;Warmer;34;19;S;9;51%;67%;10

Dili, East Timor;32;23;A t-storm in spots;30;24;WNW;11;76%;66%;6

Dublin, Ireland;13;9;A little a.m. rain;13;8;SW;32;82%;88%;2

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;11;7;Pleasant and warmer;17;7;N;12;39%;8%;5

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;18;13;Mostly sunny;18;12;NNE;15;68%;0%;6

Hanoi, Vietnam;26;20;A t-storm around;26;21;SE;13;91%;73%;3

Harare, Zimbabwe;27;14;A t-storm in spots;26;16;SE;13;65%;63%;9

Havana, Cuba;25;19;Nice with sunshine;25;18;N;18;56%;0%;10

Helsinki, Finland;4;-2;Mostly sunny;4;-3;ESE;11;67%;66%;2

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;33;24;A t-storm in spots;32;24;SE;13;74%;72%;9

Hong Kong, China;24;20;A morning shower;23;19;E;17;87%;65%;4

Honolulu, United States;27;21;Sunshine and breezy;28;22;NE;23;57%;13%;10

Hyderabad, India;36;21;Mostly sunny, nice;36;22;NNW;10;27%;0%;11

Islamabad, Pakistan;29;12;Plenty of sunshine;28;12;N;17;34%;0%;8

Istanbul, Turkey;9;7;Spotty showers;12;5;WNW;14;73%;81%;2

Jakarta, Indonesia;30;25;A shower or t-storm;33;25;WSW;12;74%;85%;7

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;35;25;Not as hot;28;20;N;17;51%;13%;10

Johannesburg, South Africa;29;12;Partly sunny;25;9;E;17;48%;27%;8

Kabul, Afghanistan;16;4;Sunny and pleasant;17;4;SW;11;28%;0%;8

Karachi, Pakistan;29;22;Hazy sun and warmer;36;21;NNW;8;30%;0%;9

Kathmandu, Nepal;20;7;A t-shower in spots;22;6;WSW;9;55%;70%;10

Khartoum, Sudan;42;21;Sunny and not as hot;35;18;NNW;26;12%;0%;12

Kiev, Ukraine;5;2;Spotty showers;6;2;W;20;81%;84%;2

Kingston, Jamaica;28;23;A shower or two;30;23;NNE;10;59%;74%;9

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;33;23;A t-storm in spots;33;23;W;7;65%;77%;7

Kolkata, India;34;20;A t-storm in spots;33;20;SE;12;50%;78%;10

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;33;25;A stray p.m. t-storm;34;25;NNE;6;75%;74%;9

La Paz, Bolivia;13;3;An afternoon shower;14;2;ENE;14;65%;68%;12

Lagos, Nigeria;34;26;A stray thunderstorm;33;26;SSW;10;68%;66%;7

Lima, Peru;29;23;Turning sunny;28;23;SSE;13;67%;55%;8

Lisbon, Portugal;23;11;Mostly sunny;23;11;NNW;9;65%;0%;5

London, United Kingdom;14;10;Cloudy and breezy;14;11;SW;30;71%;75%;1

Los Angeles, United States;24;12;Mostly cloudy;23;12;S;8;63%;2%;6

Luanda, Angola;31;26;A stray thunderstorm;33;26;SSW;10;70%;65%;7

Madrid, Spain;22;4;Mostly sunny;23;7;N;6;39%;4%;5

Male, Maldives;31;27;Mostly sunny;30;27;WNW;8;67%;12%;11

Manaus, Brazil;28;23;Showers and t-storms;26;23;ENE;8;87%;85%;4

Manila, Philippines;31;24;Nice with some sun;32;23;ENE;14;56%;8%;10

Melbourne, Australia;30;16;Sunny and very warm;31;20;E;12;46%;55%;6

Mexico City, Mexico;25;7;A t-storm in spots;25;7;NNE;11;33%;42%;13

Miami, United States;24;16;Sunny and pleasant;26;18;NNE;13;54%;27%;9

Minsk, Belarus;5;1;Showers around;5;-3;NNE;15;74%;70%;2

Mogadishu, Somalia;37;26;Mostly sunny;32;26;ESE;15;62%;2%;11

Montevideo, Uruguay;21;13;Sunny and pleasant;23;14;ENE;13;65%;1%;6

Montreal, Canada;1;-11;Plenty of sunshine;1;-9;NNE;0;72%;0%;4

Moscow, Russia;8;2;Occasional rain;7;3;ESE;13;59%;81%;1

Mumbai, India;33;24;Hazy sun;35;24;NW;14;44%;0%;10

Nairobi, Kenya;29;16;A stray t-shower;30;15;NE;18;50%;55%;11

New York, United States;4;1;Clouds breaking;6;-1;NNW;21;55%;25%;4

Nicosia, Cyprus;17;5;Mostly sunny;20;8;W;13;43%;26%;6

Novosibirsk, Russia;0;-15;Plenty of sunshine;-3;-13;NNE;12;74%;0%;3

Osaka-shi, Japan;14;2;Mostly sunny;16;2;NE;9;45%;0%;6

Oslo, Norway;6;-5;Snow, then rain;4;-1;ENE;13;69%;87%;1

Ottawa, Canada;1;-9;Plenty of sunshine;2;-10;SSE;11;63%;0%;4

Pago Pago, American Samoa;30;26;Brief p.m. showers;31;26;N;11;75%;93%;6

Panama City, Panama;34;24;Partly sunny;35;23;NNW;19;52%;6%;9

Paramaribo, Suriname;30;23;Showers;30;24;E;12;82%;96%;9

Paris, France;13;11;Cloudy;14;8;SW;16;70%;55%;1

Perth, Australia;20;12;Nice with sunshine;24;13;ESE;18;43%;0%;6

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;36;25;A t-storm in spots;34;24;S;9;64%;79%;9

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;31;24;A t-storm in spots;32;24;SE;10;69%;64%;8

Port-au-prince, Haiti;31;20;An afternoon shower;31;20;WNW;9;53%;64%;9

Prague, Czech Republic;10;3;A little a.m. rain;11;8;W;12;73%;87%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;16;-1;Sunny and mild;18;0;NW;8;53%;0%;5

Quito, Ecuador;18;10;Downpours;17;9;SW;15;76%;92%;8

Rabat, Morocco;22;11;Mostly sunny;21;11;SSW;10;69%;14%;7

Recife, Brazil;31;26;A shower or two;31;26;SE;16;72%;82%;6

Reykjavik, Iceland;3;-1;Partly sunny;3;-2;ENE;15;63%;73%;1

Riga, Latvia;6;1;Sun and clouds;5;-1;N;11;80%;42%;2

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;27;23;Heavy thunderstorms;25;21;NW;9;81%;98%;2

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;27;18;A t-storm in spots;32;16;NW;22;35%;50%;10

Rome, Italy;18;9;Partly sunny;18;10;SE;15;77%;15%;3

Saint Petersburg, Russia;5;-1;A little p.m. rain;5;-3;ENE;8;65%;79%;2

San Francisco, United States;18;13;Rather cloudy;18;13;SW;9;82%;44%;3

San Jose, Costa Rica;28;18;Partly sunny, nice;29;16;ENE;20;48%;5%;12

San Juan, Puerto Rico;28;23;A shower or two;28;22;SE;12;73%;75%;9

San Salvador, El Salvador;26;19;Partly sunny;27;19;N;19;54%;9%;11

Sana'a, Yemen;26;12;Sunshine and nice;28;11;WSW;11;27%;0%;15

Santiago, Chile;31;12;Nice with sunshine;30;12;SW;7;50%;16%;7

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;28;21;An afternoon shower;28;21;E;8;71%;55%;10

Sao Paulo, Brazil;25;8;Sun and some clouds;25;9;NNW;8;58%;0%;5

Seattle, United States;9;3;Partly sunny, cool;10;4;N;11;64%;10%;4

Seoul, South Korea;15;0;Sunny and mild;19;3;WNW;5;47%;0%;6

Shanghai, China;14;9;Rain and drizzle;13;11;ESE;18;74%;100%;2

Singapore, Singapore;34;25;A t-storm in spots;32;25;NW;6;74%;57%;9

Sofia, Bulgaria;18;8;A thundershower;16;6;W;19;64%;63%;3

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;28;22;A shower or two;28;22;E;18;71%;82%;10

Stockholm, Sweden;7;-3;Partly sunny;5;-1;SSE;6;54%;55%;2

Sydney, Australia;25;22;Morning showers;26;22;NE;22;83%;100%;3

Taipei City, Taiwan;25;18;A little rain;23;19;E;15;82%;67%;3

Tallinn, Estonia;3;-1;Mostly sunny;3;-2;ESE;13;78%;30%;2

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;15;8;A stray shower;18;10;ENE;9;52%;41%;5

Tbilisi, Georgia;11;1;Plenty of sunshine;15;1;NNE;12;48%;3%;5

Tehran, Iran;18;10;A few showers;19;9;NE;11;33%;80%;5

Tel Aviv, Israel;23;13;Mostly sunny;19;12;SW;12;52%;4%;7

Tirana, Albania;22;8;Periods of sun;22;8;ESE;9;53%;39%;3

Tokyo, Japan;13;5;Mostly sunny;17;6;NNW;12;42%;29%;6

Toronto, Canada;2;-1;Partly sunny;4;-2;SW;12;74%;53%;4

Tripoli, Libya;19;10;Mostly sunny;22;13;ESE;7;51%;0%;7

Tunis, Tunisia;23;9;Sunny and pleasant;23;9;ESE;11;44%;0%;6

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;0;-13;Abundant sunshine;0;-15;ESE;8;43%;1%;4

Vancouver, Canada;8;1;Mostly sunny;9;1;NNE;7;51%;0%;4

Vienna, Austria;11;7;Rain tapering off;12;10;W;13;73%;88%;1

Vientiane, Laos;31;22;A stray thunderstorm;31;22;ESE;8;66%;55%;9

Vilnius, Lithuania;6;1;Spotty showers;6;-1;ESE;15;78%;72%;1

Warsaw, Poland;6;2;Showers around;7;2;SSW;24;67%;86%;2

Wellington, New Zealand;15;11;Mostly sunny;18;14;N;11;63%;1%;5

Yangon, Myanmar;35;20;Partly sunny, warm;36;21;SW;9;49%;0%;10

Yerevan, Armenia;10;-1;Mostly sunny;9;-4;NE;4;52%;2%;6

