3rd Test: India vs Australia Scoreboard

RANCHI, India (AP) — Scoreboard Saturday at stumps on the third day of the third test between India and Australia:

Australia 1st Innings: 451 India 1st Innings (Overnight 120-1)

Lokesh Rahul c Wade b Cummins 67

Murali Vijay st Wade b O'Keefe 82

Cheteshwar Pujara not out 130

Virat Kohli c Smith b Cummins 6

Ajinkya Rahane c Wade b Cummins 14

Karun Nair b Hazlewood 23

Ravichandran Ashwin c Wade b Cummins 3

Wriddhiman Saha not out 18

Extras: (14b, 3lb) 17

TOTAL: (for 6 wickets) 360

Overs: 130. Minutes: 538.

Still to bat: Ravindra Jadeja, Umesh Yadav, Ishant Sharma.

Fall of wickets: 1-91, 2-193, 3-225, 4-276, 5-320, 6-328.

Bowling: Josh Hazlewood 31-9-66-1, Pat Cummins 25-8-59-4, Steve OKeefe 43-11-117-1, Nathan Lyon 29-2-97-0, Glenn Maxwell 2-0-4-0.

Toss: Won by Australia.

Umpires: Chris Gaffaney, New Zealand, and Ian Gould, England.

TV umpire: Nigel Llong, England. Match Referee: Richie Richardson, West Indies.