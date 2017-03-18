February 2017 second warmest in 138 years

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) - February 2017 was the second hottest February in 138 years since the record-keeping began, according to Cheng Ming-dean, director of the Central Weather Bureau’s (CWB) Weather Forecast Center.

Cheng said in a Facebook post Saturday that last month saw the second warmest February in 138 years of modern temperature records, “a clear sign of global warming.”

According to the monthly analysis by NASA's Goddard Institute for Space Studies (GISS), February 2016 was the warmest on record, at 1.3 degrees Celsius warmer than the February mean temperature.

February 2017's temperature was 0.20 degrees Celsius cooler than February 2016, the GISS said.

While the year 2016 marked the end of the El Nino effect, the warm temperature in February 2017 still indicates an alarming sign of global warming, Cheng said.

He also revealed his concerns over U.S. President Donald Trump’s proposed budget cut to climate change research program, calling it “worrisome.”

Trump’s budget proposal for fiscal year 2018 is proposing a 31 percent cut to the nation’s Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) budget from $8.2 billion to $5.7 billion, the lowest funding levels in 40 years, according to media reports.