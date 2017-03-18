Air Canada launches promotion to highlight new routes to Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Air Canada launched a promotional offer on Friday targeting its Taiwan service in celebration of the 150th anniversary of Canada and the 80th anniversary of Air Canada as well as the company’s resumption of direct flight to Taipei on June 9 after a 14-year hiatus.

The Canadian carrier started its Taipei-Vancouver route in 1999 but suspended it in 2003. Industry sources said that since the Canadian government granted visa-free status to Taiwanese tourists in November 2010, the number of Taiwanese tourists to Canada has been on the rise, which prompted the carrier to decide to resume direct flights.

From now until April 10, round-trip economy-class fares between Taipei and Vancouver will cost as low as NT$17,000 (US$555), before taxes and charges.

Meanwhile, from now until March 24, round-trip premium economy-class and business-class fares will cost as low as NT$35,175 and NT$79,356, respectively, before taxes and charges.