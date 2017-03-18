South Africa beats NZ by 8 wickets in 2nd test

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — South Africa beat New Zealand by eight wickets in the second cricket test at the Basin Reserve on Saturday to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series:

____

New Zealand, 1st Innings 268 (Henry Nicholls 118, Jeet Raval 36, B.J. Watling 34; J.P. Duminy 4-47, Keshav Maharaj 2-47, Ragiso Rabada 2-59, Morne Morkel 2-82).

South Africa, 1st Innings 359 (Quinton de Kock 91, Temba Bavuma 89, Morne Morkel 40, Vernon Philander 37 not out; Colin de Grandhomme 3-52, Neil Wagner 3-102, Tim Southee 2-98).

New Zealand, 2nd Innings 171 (Jeet Raval 80, B.J. Watling 29; Keshav Maharaj 6-40, Morne Morkel 3-50).

South Africa, 2nd Innings 83-2 (Hashim Amla 38 not out).