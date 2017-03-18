Wisteria tunnels around Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Besides cherry blossom, another beloved flower of spring – wisteria, has started to bloom around Taiwan. The flower clusters hang down for the tip of the plant’s long vines and sway beautifully in the wind.

Bloom around the same time as the cherry blossoms, wisteria flowers around Taiwan are expected to reach their peak in the middle March with around one to two months flowering season.

Start to make travel plan and prepare to take a walk through the magical wisteria tunnels. Here are three places to visit and enjoy the flowers:

1. Ruili Villege (嘉義縣梅山鄉瑞里村)

Known as the most beautiful wisteria tunnel in Taiwan, Ruili Villege located in Meishan Township, Chiayi County. The flower of the wisteria tunnel has begun blooming, and will last till middle April.

2. Taipei Garden Mall (台北花卉村)

Spanning 3.3 hectares, Taipei garden mall is a fusion café with conservatory in Shilin District of Taipei, which is now about to enter the wisteria season from March 22 to April 23. What is worth mentioning is that the Taipei garden mall is free of admission.



3. Purple Vine Coffee Garden (紫藤咖啡園)

The 300m wisteria tunnel in Tamshui’s Purple Vine Coffee Garden is always a popular spot for flower enthusiasts. The café announced the flowering season of this year to start from March 15 to May 30. An admission will be charged when visiting the tunnel ranging from NT$100 to NT$200.