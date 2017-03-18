Florida prosecutor's anti-death penalty stand surprises many

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — The Florida prosecutor who thrust herself into the forefront of the anti-death penalty movement surprised many of her own supporters when she announced this week that her office would no longer seek capital punishment in a state that has one of the largest death rows.

Aramis Ayala, a Democrat and former public defender and assistant state attorney, is a political novice who was elected just seven months ago.

Signaling he wants the Jan. 9 killing of Orlando Police Lt. Debra Clayton prosecuted as a capital case, Gov. Rick Scott transferred the first-degree murder case of suspect Markeith Loyd out of Ayala's office.

Scott said Ayala "made it clear that she will not fight for justice." But civil rights advocates praised her.