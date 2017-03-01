United States preparing arms sales to Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The United States might soon sell anti-ship missiles and other advanced rocket systems to Taiwan, despite next month’s planned meeting by President Donald Trump with Chinese leader Xi Jinping, reports from Washington, D.C., said Thursday.

Since being elected last November, the new U.S. president has made several pronouncements seemingly in Taiwan’s favor, but concrete action has so far not materialized.

Last December, the outgoing Obama Administration reportedly shelved a “modest” US$1 billion (NT$30.5 billion) deal.

The new package would exceed that sum and be “much stronger, much more significant” than the Obama deal, the Reuters news agency reported, relying on unnamed U.S. officials.

However, it could take some time for the new arms deal to move forward, because of obstacles such as the need to win Chinese support for tackling North Korea, reports said.

The Trump Administration was “eager to proceed” with the sales to Taiwan, but Reuters reported it could take months and possibly into 2018 before they were approved.

The White House did not comment, but the package is believed to include anti-ship missiles and more advanced multiple launch rocket systems, which would enable Taiwan to rely on a more varied arsenal to ward off an eventual attack from China, reports said. Talks between Taipei and Washington on the subject had already started, Reuters reported.

U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson is visiting China this weekend, though North Korea is likely to feature much higher on the agenda than Taiwan. President Xi Jinping is expected to meet President Trump in Florida next month.