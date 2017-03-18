BC-GLF--Champions Tour Scores

  1. Home
By  Associated Press
2017/03/18 09:27
TUCSON, Arizona (AP) — Scores Friday in the Tucson Conquistadores Classic, a PGA Tour Champions event at the 7,238-yard, par-73 (36-37) Omni Tucson National (Catalina Course).
First Round
Fred Couples 31-34—65
Tom Lehman 33-33—66
Jeff Maggert 34-32—66
Stephen Ames 33-34—67
Billy Mayfair 34-33—67
John Cook 35-32—67
Steve Stricker 32-35—67
David Toms 34-34—68
Tom Pernice Jr. 32-36—68
Billy Andrade 34-34—68
Fran Quinn 33-35—68
Bob Tway 35-34—69
Mark Brooks 34-35—69
Scott Verplank 33-36—69
Ian Woosnam 35-34—69
Duffy Waldorf 35-34—69
Skip Kendall 34-35—69
Jeff Brehaut 33-36—69
Mike Small 35-34—69
Mike Goodes 35-35—70
Bob Estes 36-34—70
Jim Carter 36-34—70
Steve Pate 33-37—70
Corey Pavin 34-36—70
Kevin Sutherland 35-35—70
Rocco Mediate 36-34—70
Doug Garwood 35-35—70
Scott Dunlap 34-36—70
Woody Austin 34-36—70
Gene Sauers 35-35—70
Jerry Kelly 34-36—70
Ronnie Black 34-37—71
Willie Wood 35-36—71
Tommy Armour III 32-39—71
Michael Allen 36-35—71
Jesper Parnevik 33-38—71
Tom Kite 36-35—71
Bernhard Langer 34-37—71
Paul Goydos 34-37—71
Kenny Perry 37-34—71
Carlos Franco 33-38—71
Phillip Price 35-36—71
Russ Cochran 36-36—72
Larry Mize 34-38—72
Glen Day 35-37—72
Joey Sindelar 35-37—72
Jeff Sluman 35-37—72
Wes Short, Jr. 41-31—72
Fred Funk 37-35—72
Kirk Triplett 36-36—72
Lee Janzen 35-37—72
Bobby Gage 37-35—72
Tom Jenkins 37-36—73
Tim Petrovic 34-39—73
Rod Spittle 35-38—73
Brandt Jobe 37-36—73
Olin Browne 35-38—73
David Frost 36-37—73
Joe Durant 36-37—73
Marco Dawson 35-38—73
Loren Roberts 37-36—73
Jerry Smith 35-38—73
Mark O'Meara 35-38—73
Scott Parel 36-37—73
Craig Parry 36-38—74
Scott McCarron 33-41—74
Jean Van de Velde 38-36—74
Tom Byrum 35-40—75
Scott Hoch 36-39—75
Todd Hamilton 38-37—75
Mike Springer 37-39—76
Michael Bradley 36-40—76
Hale Irwin 36-40—76
Paul McGinley 38-39—77
Guy Boros 38-40—78
John Huston 40-38—78
Esteban Toledo 40-38—78
Mark Calcavecchia 38-41—79
Bob Gilder 39-42—81