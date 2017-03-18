Man charged with murder in Texas college student's death

ALPINE, Texas (AP) — A West Texas man has been indicted on a first-degree murder charge in the killing of a college student he was dating.

The remains of Zuzu Verk were found last month in a shallow grave in the wilderness near Alpine, about 200 miles southeast of El Paso. A Brewster County grand jury indicted 22-year-old Robert Fabian on Friday in the death of Verk, a student at Sul Ross State University in Alpine.

His bond is set at $750,000. He already was jailed on $175,000 bond on an evidence tampering charge. His attorney didn't immediately respond to messages seeking comment.

Verk, of Keller, went missing Oct. 12. Her remains were found Feb. 3 and identified through dental records.

Neighbors have said they heard Fabian and Verk argue at his Alpine apartment late evening on Oct. 11.