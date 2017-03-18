NZ 55-2 at lunch on day 3, 2nd test vs. South Africa

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Morne Morkel matched his test-best score of 40 then snared two quick wickets to put South Africa in a commanding position in the second cricket test against New Zealand at lunch on the third day Saturday.

Morkel combined with Vernon Philander (37 not out) in a 57-run partnership for the last wicket — a record for South Africa against New Zealand — which lifted the Proteas to 359 and a lead of 91 over New Zealand's first innings of 268.

Then, bowling with a stiff southerly wind at his back, he captured the wickets of Tom Latham (6) and Kane Williamson (1) to leave New Zealand 26-2 before Jeet Raval and Neil Broom stuck it out to reach lunch at 55-2. Raval was 21 and Broom, who made a duck in the first innings of his debut test, was 20.

Morkel looked anything but a No. 11 batsman as he made his way to 40 which equaled his highest score in tests, compiled against Australia in Sydney in 2009. He played cultured shots, hitting seven boundaries and mostly using his height to get over the short ball and hit behind point, and his reach to drive down the ground.

With Philander, Morkel was able to build on the solid work of Quinton de Kock (91) and Temba Bavuma (81) whose 160-run seventh wicket partnership on Friday was responsible for South Africa achieving a first innings lead after it had been struggling at 94-6.

The last wicket pair turned a slight first innings lead into a decisive one and at lunch New Zealand still had work to do to write off the deficit.

Morkel was outstanding with the new ball, testing the batsmen with his pace, bounce and variations of length.

He was too good for the out-of-form Latham, first failing in an lbw appeal when he was 4, then capturing his wicket at 6 when Latham pushed at a fuller delivery wide of off-stump and sparred a catch to J.P. Duminy at third slip.

Morkel then gave South Africa the vital wicket of New Zealand captain Kane Williamson who, after making 130 in the drawn first test at Dunedin, has been out in Wellington for 2 and 1.

Williamson was compelled to play a fifth stump line and feathered a catch to wicketkeeper de Kock. Morkel's appeal was rejected by the on-field umpire but upheld by the television official who picked up a very thin edge.

Raval, whose 36 in the first innings was more significant than it appeared, was tested throughout the morning by fast short-pitched bowling by Kagiso Rabada.

Broom faced a torrid time against Philander who bowled a magnificent spell with the new ball, forcing the batsman to play then taking the ball away with late swing. He beat Broom's bat on several occasions but the 33-year-old battled hard to still be at the crease at lunch.