UN urges Afghanistan to tackle 'alarming' extremist threats

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. Security Council is calling on Afghanistan's government to tackle the "alarming threats" posed by the Taliban, al-Qaida, Islamic State affiliates and other extremist groups which threaten the security and stability of the country.

A resolution adopted unanimously Friday by the Security Council extending the U.N. political mission in the country until March 17, 2018 expresses serious concern at the presence and potential growth of IS affiliates, which pose "serious threats to the security of Afghanistan and the countries of the region."

The Security Council reiterated its support for the Afghan National Defense and Security Forces "in securing their country and in their fight against terrorism and violent extremism." It called on the Afghan government, with international assistance, to continue tackling threats from "terrorist groups."