BC-SOC--English Results

By  Associated Press
2017/03/18 06:40
English Football Results

LONDON (AP) — Results from English football:

English Premier League
Saturday's Matches

West Bromwich Albion vs. Arsenal

Everton vs. Hull

Crystal Palace vs. Watford

Sunderland vs. Burnley

Stoke vs. Chelsea

West Ham vs. Leicester

Bournemouth vs. Swansea

Sunday's Matches

Middlesbrough vs. Manchester United

Tottenham vs. Southampton

Manchester City vs. Liverpool

England Championship
Tuesday's Matches

Wolverhampton 2, Brentford 1

Fulham 2, Blackburn 2

Friday's Matches

Bristol City 4, Huddersfield 0

Reading 2, Sheffield Wednesday 0

Saturday's Matches

Blackburn vs. Preston

Nottingham Forest vs. Derby

Wigan vs. Aston Villa

Norwich vs. Barnsley

Queens Park Rangers vs. Rotherham

Fulham vs. Wolverhampton

Cardiff vs. Ipswich

Burton Albion vs. Brentford

Birmingham vs. Newcastle

Leeds vs. Brighton

England League One
Tuesday's Matches

Scunthorpe 2, Rochdale 1

Northampton 2, Port Vale 1

AFC Wimbledon 2, Milton Keynes Dons 0

Fleetwood Town 1, Walsall 0

Bolton 4, Gillingham 0

Southend 2, Coventry 0

Bury 3, Bristol Rovers 0

Oldham 2, Oxford United 1

Chesterfield 3, Peterborough 3

Charlton 1, Bradford 1

Sheffield United 4, Swindon 2

Friday's Match

Port Vale 2, Shrewsbury 1

Saturday's Matches

Milton Keynes Dons vs. Coventry

Millwall vs. Bury

Oxford United vs. Scunthorpe

Bolton vs. Northampton

Bradford vs. Swindon

Sheffield United vs. Charlton

Peterborough vs. Oldham

Fleetwood Town vs. AFC Wimbledon

Bristol Rovers vs. Chesterfield

Rochdale vs. Gillingham

Southend vs. Walsall

England League Two
Tuesday's Matches

Newport County 1, Morecambe 0

Exeter 3, Cheltenham 0

Hartlepool 1, Cambridge United 0

Carlisle 0, Luton Town 0

Accrington Stanley 5, Leyton Orient 0

Colchester 2, Mansfield Town 0

Wycombe 1, Plymouth 1

Crewe 3, Crawley Town 0

Portsmouth 4, Grimsby Town 0

Doncaster 3, Notts County 1

Blackpool 1, Stevenage 0

Wednesday's Match

Barnet 2, Yeovil 2

Saturday's Matches

Hartlepool vs. Wycombe

Leyton Orient vs. Doncaster

Newport County vs. Blackpool

Cheltenham vs. Cambridge United

Crewe vs. Colchester

Grimsby Town vs. Crawley Town

Stevenage vs. Portsmouth

Yeovil vs. Accrington Stanley

Plymouth vs. Morecambe

Mansfield Town vs. Carlisle

Luton Town vs. Exeter

Sunday's Match

Notts County vs. Barnet