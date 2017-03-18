BC-SOC--English Results

LONDON (AP) — Results from English football:
|Saturday's Matches
West Bromwich Albion vs. Arsenal
Everton vs. Hull
Crystal Palace vs. Watford
Sunderland vs. Burnley
Stoke vs. Chelsea
West Ham vs. Leicester
Bournemouth vs. Swansea
|Sunday's Matches
Middlesbrough vs. Manchester United
Tottenham vs. Southampton
Manchester City vs. Liverpool
|Tuesday's Matches
Wolverhampton 2, Brentford 1
Fulham 2, Blackburn 2
|Friday's Matches
Bristol City 4, Huddersfield 0
Reading 2, Sheffield Wednesday 0
|Saturday's Matches
Blackburn vs. Preston
Nottingham Forest vs. Derby
Wigan vs. Aston Villa
Norwich vs. Barnsley
Queens Park Rangers vs. Rotherham
Fulham vs. Wolverhampton
Cardiff vs. Ipswich
Burton Albion vs. Brentford
Birmingham vs. Newcastle
Leeds vs. Brighton
|Tuesday's Matches
Scunthorpe 2, Rochdale 1
Northampton 2, Port Vale 1
AFC Wimbledon 2, Milton Keynes Dons 0
Fleetwood Town 1, Walsall 0
Bolton 4, Gillingham 0
Southend 2, Coventry 0
Bury 3, Bristol Rovers 0
Oldham 2, Oxford United 1
Chesterfield 3, Peterborough 3
Charlton 1, Bradford 1
Sheffield United 4, Swindon 2
|Friday's Match
Port Vale 2, Shrewsbury 1
|Saturday's Matches
Milton Keynes Dons vs. Coventry
Millwall vs. Bury
Oxford United vs. Scunthorpe
Bolton vs. Northampton
Bradford vs. Swindon
Sheffield United vs. Charlton
Peterborough vs. Oldham
Fleetwood Town vs. AFC Wimbledon
Bristol Rovers vs. Chesterfield
Rochdale vs. Gillingham
Southend vs. Walsall
|Tuesday's Matches
Newport County 1, Morecambe 0
Exeter 3, Cheltenham 0
Hartlepool 1, Cambridge United 0
Carlisle 0, Luton Town 0
Accrington Stanley 5, Leyton Orient 0
Colchester 2, Mansfield Town 0
Wycombe 1, Plymouth 1
Crewe 3, Crawley Town 0
Portsmouth 4, Grimsby Town 0
Doncaster 3, Notts County 1
Blackpool 1, Stevenage 0
|Wednesday's Match
Barnet 2, Yeovil 2
|Saturday's Matches
Hartlepool vs. Wycombe
Leyton Orient vs. Doncaster
Newport County vs. Blackpool
Cheltenham vs. Cambridge United
Crewe vs. Colchester
Grimsby Town vs. Crawley Town
Stevenage vs. Portsmouth
Yeovil vs. Accrington Stanley
Plymouth vs. Morecambe
Mansfield Town vs. Carlisle
Luton Town vs. Exeter
|Sunday's Match
Notts County vs. Barnet