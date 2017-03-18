  1. Home
By  Associated Press
2017/03/18 06:40
BC-SOC--English Standings
English Football Standings
English Premier League
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Chelsea 27 21 3 3 57 20 66
Tottenham 27 16 8 3 53 20 56
Manchester City 27 17 5 5 53 29 56
Liverpool 28 16 7 5 60 35 55
Arsenal 26 15 5 6 55 31 50
Manchester United 26 13 10 3 39 22 49
Everton 28 13 8 7 47 30 47
West Bromwich Albion 28 11 7 10 36 37 40
Stoke 28 9 9 10 32 40 36
Southampton 26 9 6 11 32 34 33
West Ham 28 9 6 13 38 49 33
Burnley 28 9 4 15 31 42 31
Watford 27 8 7 12 33 47 31
Bournemouth 28 8 6 14 40 54 30
Leicester 27 7 6 14 30 45 27
Swansea 28 8 3 17 36 61 27
Crystal Palace 27 7 4 16 35 46 25
Hull 28 6 6 16 26 54 24
Middlesbrough 27 4 10 13 19 30 22
Sunderland 27 5 4 18 24 50 19
Saturday, March 18

West Bromwich Albion vs. Arsenal 1230 GMT

Everton vs. Hull 1500 GMT

Crystal Palace vs. Watford 1500 GMT

Sunderland vs. Burnley 1500 GMT

Stoke vs. Chelsea 1500 GMT

West Ham vs. Leicester 1500 GMT

Bournemouth vs. Swansea 1730 GMT

Sunday, March 19

Middlesbrough vs. Manchester United 1200 GMT

Tottenham vs. Southampton 1415 GMT

Manchester City vs. Liverpool 1630 GMT

England Championship
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Newcastle 37 24 5 8 70 32 77
Brighton 37 23 8 6 63 31 77
Huddersfield 37 22 5 10 47 43 71
Reading 38 20 7 11 51 49 67
Leeds 37 20 6 11 50 36 66
Sheffield Wednesday 38 18 8 12 48 39 62
Fulham 37 16 13 8 65 44 61
Preston 37 15 11 11 51 45 56
Norwich 37 15 9 13 63 56 54
Derby 37 14 10 13 39 36 52
Barnsley 37 14 9 14 55 53 51
Aston Villa 37 12 12 13 37 39 48
Cardiff 37 13 9 15 50 53 48
Brentford 37 13 8 16 55 54 47
Queens Park Rangers 37 13 8 16 41 50 47
Ipswich 37 10 15 12 37 44 45
Birmingham 37 11 11 15 38 54 44
Wolverhampton 36 11 9 16 43 47 42
Bristol City 38 11 8 19 50 53 41
Burton Albion 37 10 11 16 36 48 41
Nottingham Forest 37 11 7 19 51 62 40
Blackburn 37 9 12 16 44 55 39
Wigan 37 8 10 19 31 42 34
Rotherham 37 4 5 28 32 82 17
Tuesday, March 14

Wolverhampton 2, Brentford 1

Fulham 2, Blackburn 2

Friday, March 17

Bristol City 4, Huddersfield 0

Reading 2, Sheffield Wednesday 0

Saturday, March 18

Blackburn vs. Preston 1300 GMT

Nottingham Forest vs. Derby 1300 GMT

Wigan vs. Aston Villa 1500 GMT

Norwich vs. Barnsley 1500 GMT

Queens Park Rangers vs. Rotherham 1500 GMT

Fulham vs. Wolverhampton 1500 GMT

Cardiff vs. Ipswich 1500 GMT

Burton Albion vs. Brentford 1500 GMT

Birmingham vs. Newcastle 1500 GMT

Leeds vs. Brighton 1730 GMT

England League One
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Sheffield United 37 22 9 6 71 42 75
Fleetwood Town 37 19 10 8 55 36 67
Bolton 36 19 9 8 54 31 66
Scunthorpe 38 18 10 10 65 44 64
Bradford 38 15 18 5 50 35 63
Millwall 35 16 10 9 50 41 58
Southend 37 15 12 10 55 45 57
Bristol Rovers 38 14 12 12 56 57 54
Walsall 38 13 14 11 45 46 53
Oxford United 36 15 7 14 47 41 52
Peterborough 38 14 9 15 53 53 51
AFC Wimbledon 37 12 14 11 49 46 50
Rochdale 35 14 8 13 51 50 50
Northampton 38 14 7 17 56 61 49
Charlton 38 10 17 11 48 44 47
Gillingham 38 11 12 15 50 63 45
Milton Keynes Dons 37 11 11 15 47 49 44
Bury 38 12 8 18 57 64 44
Shrewsbury 38 11 10 17 41 53 43
Oldham 38 10 13 15 25 37 43
Port Vale 36 10 11 15 41 57 41
Swindon 38 9 9 20 39 57 36
Chesterfield 38 8 9 21 36 61 33
Coventry 37 5 11 21 30 58 26
Tuesday, March 14

Scunthorpe 2, Rochdale 1

Northampton 2, Port Vale 1

AFC Wimbledon 2, Milton Keynes Dons 0

Fleetwood Town 1, Walsall 0

Bolton 4, Gillingham 0

Southend 2, Coventry 0

Bury 3, Bristol Rovers 0

Oldham 2, Oxford United 1

Chesterfield 3, Peterborough 3

Charlton 1, Bradford 1

Sheffield United 4, Swindon 2

Friday, March 17

Port Vale 2, Shrewsbury 1

Saturday, March 18

Milton Keynes Dons vs. Coventry 1500 GMT

Millwall vs. Bury 1500 GMT

Oxford United vs. Scunthorpe 1500 GMT

Bolton vs. Northampton 1500 GMT

Bradford vs. Swindon 1500 GMT

Sheffield United vs. Charlton 1500 GMT

Peterborough vs. Oldham 1500 GMT

Fleetwood Town vs. AFC Wimbledon 1500 GMT

Bristol Rovers vs. Chesterfield 1500 GMT

Rochdale vs. Gillingham 1500 GMT

Southend vs. Walsall 1500 GMT

Tuesday, March 21

Coventry vs. Port Vale 1945 GMT

Oxford United vs. Bolton 1945 GMT

Rochdale vs. Millwall 1945 GMT

England League Two
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Doncaster 37 22 9 6 71 43 75
Plymouth 37 21 6 10 57 40 69
Portsmouth 37 19 8 10 59 31 65
Carlisle 37 15 14 8 56 54 59
Luton Town 36 15 13 8 53 33 58
Stevenage 37 18 4 15 61 52 58
Exeter 37 17 6 14 59 43 57
Blackpool 37 13 15 9 56 38 54
Colchester 37 15 9 13 53 48 54
Mansfield Town 37 13 13 11 43 42 52
Wycombe 37 14 10 13 45 46 52
Cambridge United 36 14 8 14 47 42 50
Grimsby Town 37 14 8 15 44 46 50
Barnet 37 11 15 11 47 51 48
Morecambe 36 13 7 16 44 55 46
Accrington Stanley 35 11 11 13 44 46 44
Yeovil 37 10 14 13 38 47 44
Crawley Town 37 12 8 17 43 59 44
Crewe 37 10 12 15 41 54 42
Hartlepool 37 10 11 16 48 61 41
Notts County 37 11 7 19 41 65 40
Cheltenham 37 9 12 16 38 51 39
Newport County 36 7 11 18 40 58 32
Leyton Orient 37 9 5 23 40 63 32
Tuesday, March 14

Newport County 1, Morecambe 0

Exeter 3, Cheltenham 0

Hartlepool 1, Cambridge United 0

Carlisle 0, Luton Town 0

Accrington Stanley 5, Leyton Orient 0

Colchester 2, Mansfield Town 0

Wycombe 1, Plymouth 1

Crewe 3, Crawley Town 0

Portsmouth 4, Grimsby Town 0

Doncaster 3, Notts County 1

Blackpool 1, Stevenage 0

Wednesday, March 15

Barnet 2, Yeovil 2

Saturday, March 18

Hartlepool vs. Wycombe 1500 GMT

Leyton Orient vs. Doncaster 1500 GMT

Newport County vs. Blackpool 1500 GMT

Cheltenham vs. Cambridge United 1500 GMT

Crewe vs. Colchester 1500 GMT

Grimsby Town vs. Crawley Town 1500 GMT

Stevenage vs. Portsmouth 1500 GMT

Yeovil vs. Accrington Stanley 1500 GMT

Plymouth vs. Morecambe 1500 GMT

Mansfield Town vs. Carlisle 1500 GMT

Luton Town vs. Exeter 1500 GMT

Sunday, March 19

Notts County vs. Barnet 1500 GMT

Tuesday, March 21

Newport County vs. Luton Town 1945 GMT

Morecambe vs. Accrington Stanley 1945 GMT