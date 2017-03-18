Puerto Rico doctor sentenced in $1.2M health care fraud case

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — A doctor in Puerto Rico has been sentenced to seven years in prison after being found guilty in a $1.2 million health care fraud case.

A federal judge on Friday also ordered Dr. Juan Jose Tull Abreu to pay more than half a million dollars in restitution to six Medicare Advantage insurance carriers.

Dr. Tull was accused of submitting Medicare claims for services that federal authorities said were never rendered. He was convicted last year after witnesses testified that he submitted invoices for office and home visits when in reality his office was closed or he was traveling outside the U.S. territory.

Dr. Tull's attorney could not be immediately reached for comment.