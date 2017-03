ASPEN, Colorado (AP) — Results Friday in the team event at the Alpine World Cup Finals:

Quarterfinals

Sweden 3, Austria 1

France 4, Norway 0

Germany 2, Switzerland 2 (38.75 to 38.78)

Italy 3, Slovenia 1

Semifinals

Sweden 2, France 2 (38.43 to 39.23)

Germany 3, Italy 1

Small Final

France 4, Italy 0

Big Final

Sweden 3, Germany 1

Final Rankings

1. Sweden

2. Germany

3. France

4. Italy

5. Austria

5. Norway

5. Switzerland

5. Slovenia