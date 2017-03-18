Canada compensates Canadians tortured in Syria

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — The Canadian government has provided apologies and compensation to three Canadians who were tortured in Syria.

The government said Friday that it has settled lawsuits filed by Abdullah Almalki, Ahmad El Maati and Muayyed Nureddin over the federal role in their ordeals. Details of the settlement were not made public.

An inquiry in 2008 led by former Supreme Court justice Frank Iacobucci found Canadian officials contributed to the torture of the three men by sharing information with foreign agencies.

Iacobucci concluded the men were brutalized in Syrian custody and, in the case of El Maati, in Egypt as well. He cited the Canadian Security Intelligence Service and Foreign Affairs for mistakes in the cases.

All three men deny involvement in terrorism and none has ever been charged.