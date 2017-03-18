Former Texas congressman accused of taking charity's money

HOUSTON (AP) — Former Texas Rep. Steve Stockman, who invited rocker Ted Nugent to President Barack Obama's 2013 State of the Union address, is accused of spending money meant for charity on himself and contributions to his campaign.

Stockman, a Republican who served two stints in the U.S. House, is charged with conspiracy to make conduit contributions and false statements. He was released from custody after a hearing Friday pending his trial.

The Houston Chronicle reports that Stockman on Friday blamed his arrest on a "deep state" shadow government — a theory that has taken hold among some conservatives that there is a shadowy network of powerful entrenched federal and military interests working to undermine President Donald Trump.

Authorities allege that shortly after starting his second House term in 2013, Stockman solicited $350,000 from a wealthy businessman to go to a Nevada-based charity and then put the money into an account Stockman had opened.