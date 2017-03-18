Las Palmas beats 10-man Villarreal 1-0 in La Liga

CANARY ISLANDS, Spain (AP) — Kevin-Prince Boateng scored and forced the sending off of a Villarreal player to help Las Palmas win 1-0 at home in the Spanish league on Friday.

Boateng's header from a well-placed cross by Dani Castellano in the 10th minute was his eighth goal since joining Las Palmas this season.

The former AC Milan standout contributed to Villarreal being reduced to 10 men in the 19th when he intercepted Mateo Musacchio's back pass. Victor Ruiz earned a direct red card for quickly fouling Boateng with only the goalkeeper to beat.

Boateng, who turned 30 last week, went close to adding another goal on back-to-back occasions early in the second half.

The win was Las Palmas' first in five rounds as it moved into 11th place.

"This is good for morale," Las Palmas midfielder Roque Mesa said.

Villarreal's first loss away from home in the league since Nov. 20 ended a three-game winning run. It remained in fifth place, losing a chance to close on the top-four spots that earn Champions league berths.

"It was important for us to win today so we could pressure the teams at the top," Villarreal's Bruno Soriano said.