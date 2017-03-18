Video shows moments when Ohio police fatally shot man

STRONGSVILLE, Ohio (AP) — Police dashboard camera video shows the moment when police shot an unarmed man after a high-speed chase in Ohio.

Roy Evans Jr. was shot March 7 on Interstate 71 following the chase that began in Strongsville, about 20 miles (32 kilometers) south of Cleveland. Evans' girlfriend and her three children were also in the van, but weren't harmed.

Two cruisers boxed the van in after the 14-minute chase, and Evans struck a cruiser.

The video shows two officers approaching the van with guns drawn. One officer opens the driver's door, and two shots are heard seconds later.

Authorities say the Strongsville officers said Evans wouldn't follow orders and appeared to reach for something.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation says no weapons were found in the van.

The investigation is continuing.