More victims come forward in Marine nude photo scandal

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Navy investigator says more victims are complaining about explicit photos of them being shared online by active duty and retired members of the Marine Corps.

Former and current female Marines say their photographs and those of women in other services have been shared on social media without their consent.

The division chief for the Naval Criminal Investigative Service, Curtis Evans, says upward of 20 female victims have now come forward, and he expects more. He says the investigation has expanded from a private website into many more sites online.

Evans says NCIS will look into every complaint. He says NCIS is working with the other military investigative services and with federal and local law enforcement, including the FBI.

Evans says Facebook and Google have been cooperating with the investigation.