Amgen and AXT slump while Adobe and Tiffany advance

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Friday:
Amgen Inc., down $11.50 to $168.61
Investors were disappointed with results from a study of the biotech drugmaker's costly cholesterol medication Repatha.
Adobe Systems Inc., up $4.66 to $127.01
The software company's first-quarter profit and revenue were stronger than Wall Street expected.
Tiffany & Co., up $2.44 to $92.42
The jewelry retailer did better than expected in the latest quarter thanks to strong sales in China and Japan.
AXT Inc., down $1.05 to $5.55
The chip components supplier said a fire at its Beijing factory will reduce first-quarter revenue by more than $1 million.
Steel Dynamics Inc., up 91 cents to $36.34
The steel maker gave strong forecasts for the fourth quarter and said prices are rising.
Public Storage, up $1.95 to $222.49
Real estate investment trusts and other high-dividend stocks climbed as bond yields fell.
Huntington Bancshares Inc., down 19 cents to $13.73
Banks fell as bond yields and interest rates decreased.
Cintas Corp., up $5.63 to $124.87
The uniform maker said regulators approved its $2 billion purchase of G&K Services and aren't requiring it to sell any businesses.