Sweden beats Germany in team event at World Cup Finals

ASPEN, Colo. (AP) — Sweden beat Germany in the team event at World Cup Finals on Friday in a competition that will debut on the Olympic program next year in South Korea.

The squad of Frida Hansdotter, Matthias Hargin, Emelie Wikstroem and Andre Myhrer led Sweden to a 3-1 win in the final. France wound up third by beating Italy on a warm day. The French won the event at world championships last month.

The United States skipped the team event with not enough technical racers. Some of the country's slalom and giant slalom racers are competing at NorAm Cup Finals.

Hansdotter said Sweden's win could be a preview of things to come at the Winter Games because, "we're a strong team and we for sure want to be fast for the Olympics."