Sweden beats Germany in team event at World Cup Finals

Germany's Lena Duerr, left, competes against Sweden's Frida Hansdotter during a run at a World Cup team event ski race Friday, March 17
Sweden's Mattias Hargin, left, competes against Austria's Michael Matt during a run at a World Cup team event ski race Friday, March 17
Sweden's Emelie Wikstroem, left, competes against Germany's Marina Wallner during a run at a World Cup team event ski race Friday, Marc
Sweden's Emelie Wikstroem competes during a run at a World Cup team event ski race Friday, March 17, 2017, in Aspen, Colo. (AP Photo/Na
Germany's Lena Duerr skis during a run at a World Cup team event ski race Friday, March 17, 2017, in Aspen, Colo. (AP Photo/Nathan Bilo
First place finishers team Sweden, right, celebrates with second place finishers team Germany, top left, and third place finishers team
Sweden's Emelie Wikstroem, left, embraces Andre Myhrer as Sweden's Mattias Hargin, right, and Germany's Linus Strasser watch after a Wo
ASPEN, Colo. (AP) — Sweden beat Germany in the team event at World Cup Finals on Friday in a competition that will debut on the Olympic program next year in South Korea.
The squad of Frida Hansdotter, Matthias Hargin, Emelie Wikstroem and Andre Myhrer led Sweden to a 3-1 win in the final. France wound up third by beating Italy on a warm day. The French won the event at world championships last month.
The United States skipped the team event with not enough technical racers. Some of the country's slalom and giant slalom racers are competing at NorAm Cup Finals.
Hansdotter said Sweden's win could be a preview of things to come at the Winter Games because, "we're a strong team and we for sure want to be fast for the Olympics."