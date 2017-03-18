Senate intelligence committee schedules hearing on Russia

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate intelligence committee says it will hold a hearing at the end of the month on its investigation into Russian activities during last year's presidential election.

The open hearing on March 30 will focus on ways that Russia works to influence campaigns and public opinion.

A first panel of witnesses will examine the history of Russian influence campaigns and a second panel will address how Russia uses cyber operations to support the activities.

Former intelligence officials and others from business and academia are scheduled to testify.

The committee earlier held an open hearing in January on the Russian activities in the 2016 election.