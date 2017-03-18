Gaza artist fashions limbs from honeycomb to honor wounded

GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip (AP) — A Gaza artist is crafting artworks out of honeycomb to draw attention to Palestinians who lost limbs in fighting with Israel.

Mohammed Abu Hashish, 28, sculpts legs and arms out of wax, honeycomb, and other materials, on display at his workshop in the Gaza Strip's al-Maghazi refugee camp.

Abu Hashish lost his brother Hani in the 2014 war between Hamas, the militant Islamic group that rules Gaza, and Israel.

His brother was buried without an arm that was never found, and images from that day continue to haunt Abu Hashish.

"The story of my brother is what inspired me to launch this project," Abu Hashish said.

Hundreds of Palestinians are thought to have lost limbs in the 2014 conflict.