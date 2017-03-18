The Latest: Trump administration to appeal travel ban ruling

President Donald Trump speaks at a rally Wednesday, March 15, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on lawsuits challenging the Trump administration's revised travel ban (all times local):
3:45 p.m.
The government is appealing a ruling from a federal judge in Maryland that blocked President Donald Trump's revised travel ban from taking effect.
The government filed a brief notice Friday saying that it would appeal the Maryland ruling to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 4th Circuit.
The ruling in Maryland and another in Hawaii earlier this week were victories for civil liberties groups and advocates for immigrants and refugees. They argued that a temporary ban on travel from six predominantly Muslim countries violated the First Amendment. The Trump administration argued the ban was intended to protect the United States from terrorism.