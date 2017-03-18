Injured Indian flight attendant keen to resume flying

NEW DELHI (AP) — An Indian flight attendant who was injured in the Brussels airport blasts last year says she has recovered 70 percent fitness and will like to resume her passion, flying.

Nidhi Chaphekar suffered burns and fractured her foot in the explosions. She says she is looking forward to her visit to Brussels next week to take part in the first anniversary commemoration and meet all those who helped her.

The March 22 bombing in the Brussels airport and subway killed 31 people.

A photograph of Chaphekar, a flight attendant with India's Jet Airways, taken after the airport blasts became an iconic image of the attacks. It showed her sitting dazed and bloodied.

She told The Associated Press in an interview Friday that the picture gave her family in India hope that she was alive.