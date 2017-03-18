2 small planes collide over shopping mall south of Montreal

SAINT BRUNO, Quebec (AP) — Police say two people have been injured after two small planes collided over a major shopping mall south of Montreal.

They say one of the planes crashed on the roof of the Promenades Saint-Bruno, while the other slammed into the parking lot in the Friday accident.

Longueuil police say each plane only had a pilot on board.

A security perimeter has been set up and the shopping center has been evacuated.

Witnesses at the scene described hearing a loud bang.

Nheil Martinez, who works inside the mall, says he ran to the plane and saw a man inside.

He says he earlier saw the shadow of a plane and heard its motor before hearing a loud boom. He saw pieces of the plane fall out of sky.