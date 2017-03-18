George Braziller, literary publisher, dead at 101

NEW YORK (AP) — George Braziller (Bra-'ZILL-er), an independent and self-taught publisher for more than 50 years who supported early novels by Norman Mailer and Arthur Miller and released fiction by Nobel laureates Orhan Pamuk and Claude Simon, has died. He was 101.

A spokesman for his publishing house, George Braziller Inc., told The Associated Press that Braziller died Thursday at the Mary Manning Walsh Home in Manhattan after a brief illness. Other details weren't immediately available.

Braziller helped found George Braziller Inc. in 1955. Over the following decades, he acquired works from all over the world, from Turkey's Pamuk to Irish author-director Neil Jordan to New Zealand's Janet Frame. He also had an eye for American literature and chose early works by Mailer and Miller for a book club he started in his 20s.