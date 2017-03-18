Jury deliberating in MMA fighter-porn star case in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A Las Vegas jury is deliberating whether the former mixed martial arts fighter named War Machine is guilty of charges that could get him life in prison in an attack on his porn star ex-girlfriend and her male friend in August 2014.

Jonathan Paul Koppenhaver could face life in prison if he's found guilty of attempted murder, kidnapping and sexual assault.

His defense attorney took the unusual step Thursday of conceding Koppenhaver's guilt on eight lesser domestic battery charges for punching and injuring ex-girlfriend Christy Mack.

Attorney Jay Leiderman told the jury that Koppenhaver also is guilty of threatening Mack's boyfriend at the time, Corey Thomas, to dissuade him from going to police.

Convictions on those nine counts could get Koppenhaver decades in state prison.

The Associated Press doesn't usually identify alleged victims of sexual assault, but Mack gave the AP permission to use her name. Her legal name is Christine Mackinday.

This story corrects the year of the incident, August 2014, not 2015.