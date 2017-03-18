Jury hears from tattoo artist in ex-NFL star's murder trial

BOSTON (AP) — The jury in Aaron Hernandez's double-murder trial is hearing from a tattoo artist who inked an image of a gun and the phrase "God Forgives" on the former New England Patriots star.

Prosecutors say the phrase and the image of a six-shot revolver are evidence Hernandez killed two men after one of them bumped into him at a Boston nightclub and spilled his drink in 2012. Hernandez's lawyers deny that claim.

Authorities say Hernandez fired five shots from a revolver into a car outside the club, killing Daniel de Abreu and Safiro Furtado.

The artist testifying Friday is David Nelson, who operates Make Luck Tattoo shop in Redondo Beach, California. Hernandez had Nelson ink the tattoo in 2013.

Hernandez is serving a life sentence for killing Odin Lloyd in 2014.