Protests in Armenia over activist's death in jail

YEREVAN, Armenia (AP) — Protesters have demonstrated in the Armenian capital of Yerevan over the death in prison of an opposition activist.

Over 1,000 people gathered Friday in downtown Yerevan for a second day to criticize the government and demand a proper investigation into the death of 49-year old Artur Sarkisyan.

Sarkisyan went on a hunger strike last month to protest his incarceration. He died of heart failure on Thursday.

Investigators have opened a criminal case into his death.

Sarkisyan was arrested last year, accused of aiding terrorists for delivering food to a group of gunmen who seized a Yerevan police station. The armed radicals called for the release of an opposition leader during a two-week standoff with police that resulted in two deaths and triggered large street protests.