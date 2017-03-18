6N: Gilchrist replaces injured Richie Gray in Scotland pack

EDINBURGH, Scotland (AP) — Scotland lock Richie Gray failed a fitness test on an injured hamstring on Friday and was dropped from the side playing Italy in the Six Nations on Saturday at Murrayfield.

Gray was hurt against England last weekend but still picked on Thursday.

Edinburgh's Grant Gilchrist will start instead, and Tim Swinson stays in the reserves.

Gilchrist's 15th and last cap was in November. This marks his first appearance in the Six Nations since his debut four years ago against France.

Scotland seeks a third win in the championship for the first time since 2006. Italy seeks its first win of this campaign.