BC-US--Money & Markets Digest, US

Money & Markets modules for Saturday, March 18

THE WEEK AHEAD

Nike reports its third-quarter earnings on Tuesday. The National Association of Realtors releases data on existing home sales in February on Wednesday. The Commerce Department reports February durable goods orders on Friday.

COMPANY SPOTLIGHT

Amgen shares reversed a month of solid gains after the biotech drug maker released disappointing results from a study of its long-acting cholesterol medicine Repatha.

CENTERPIECE

Advice from the oracle

Billionaire Warren Buffett made his fortune by picking individual companies and stocks to invest in or buy outright, but he recommends that most investors stick to broad index funds.

STORY STOCKS

Amgen (AMGN)

Adobe Systems (ADBE)

Tiffany & Co. (TIF)

AXT (AXTI)

Steel Dynamics (STLD)

Public Storage (PSA)

Huntington Bancshares (HBAN)

Cintas (CTAS)

FUND FOCUS

FMI Common Stock (FMIMX)

Morningstar praises its cautious investments in durable and consistent businesses, saying it "shines in rough markets."

