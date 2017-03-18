Gabriela Koukalova wins women's biathlon sprint title

OSLO, Norway (AP) — Gabriela Koukalova won the women's biathlon sprint title Friday, finishing fourth in the race to edge overall champion Laura Dahlmeier by five points.

The Czech biathlete secured the title with a clean prone stage and a single standing penalty. Dahlmeier, who had already won the overall title, had three prone penalties and finished a season-low 31st.

Mari Laukkanen of Finland earned her first World Cup victory in the race, finishing in 20 minutes, 33.5 seconds. Justine Braisaz of France finished second, 7.5 seconds behind, while Anais Bescond was third.