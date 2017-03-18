Indigenous Bolivians have some of the healthiest hearts

LONDON (AP) — A new study finds an indigenous group in the Bolivian Amazon has some of the healthiest hearts on the planet.

The Tsimane (chee-MAH-nay) spend their days hunting and farming. New research found they have the lowest-ever recorded levels of clogged arteries among any population studied.

The study was published online Friday in the journal Lancet and presented at a meeting of the American College of Cardiology.

The Tsimane are physically active, exercising for about four to seven hours every day. Their diet is low in fat and sugar. They also don't smoke or drink often.

Experts say while it's impractical to return to being hunter-gatherers, people can be more heart-healthy if they stop smoking and get regular exercise.