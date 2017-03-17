The Latest: Trump welcomes German chancellor

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on President Donald Trump's meeting with German Chancellor Angela Merkel (all times local):

11:45 a.m.

President Donald Trump has welcomed German Chancellor Angela Merkel to the White House.

Merkel arrived Friday morning for a series of meetings with Trump. The itinerary includes discussions on strengthening NATO, fighting the Islamic State group and resolving Ukraine's conflict.

Trump spent much of 2016 bashing the chancellor, accusing her of "ruining" Germany for allowing an influx of refugees from Syria.

Merkel was originally supposed to visit the White House Tuesday. That meeting was delayed due to snow.