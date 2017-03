CHELTENHAM, England (AP) — Sizing John, trained in Ireland by Jessica Harrington and ridden by Robbie Power, won the Cheltenham Gold Cup on Festival Friday.

The 7-1 chance won the marquee race on St. Patrick's Day ahead of Minella Rocco (18-1) and Native River (7-2).

Jumping efficiently, Power had Sizing John in a good position and won by two-and-three-quarter lengths.