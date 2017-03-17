US urged to spend more on infrastructure

BADEN-BADEN, Germany (AP) — An organization including the world's better-off countries says governments need to do more to create growth that benefits everyone, and nudged the U.S. to spend more on roads, highways, bridges and airports.

The Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development says in a report Friday that countries should focus on providing better access to high-quality education, improving infrastructure and guaranteeing women's ability to work outside the home.

In the U.S., it said, infrastructure spending "is not keeping pace with the needs of the evolving economy and is contributing to congestion, urban sprawl and environmental degradation."

OECD secretary general Angel Gurria called for an "upskilling of the workforce" to address worker anxiety about the future of their jobs amid technological change.