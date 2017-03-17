Brooklyn Museum highlights Georgia O'Keeffe as style icon

NEW YORK (AP) — A New York City museum is highlighting Georgia O'Keeffe's role as a style icon.

The Brooklyn Museum exhibit — titled "Georgia O'Keeffe: Living Modern" — features clothing, paintings and photos. It's part of a yearlong project celebrating feminist thinking.

Guest curator Wanda M. Corn studied six decades worth of O'Keeffe's garments and accessories.

She concluded that O'Keeffe, who made many of her clothes, also was an artist "in her homemaking and self-fashioning."

Exhibit coordinator Lisa Small says O'Keeffe's distinctive clothing style symbolized her lifelong commitment to minimalism.

Even as a high school student, O'Keeffe avoided popular bows and frills.

Her paintings and clothes reflected a black-and-white palette while she was in New York and desert hues in New Mexico.

The exhibit runs through July 23.