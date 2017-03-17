Paris rugby clubs merger still in on the cards

PARIS (AP) — Stade Francais president Thomas Savare says he wants a merger with rival Racing 92 to go ahead despite strong opposition from fans and players.

Speaking after an emergency meeting at the French rugby league on Friday, Savare says Racing 92 president Jacky Lorenzetti is also determined to complete a deal, "because this is an enthusiastic project."

The merger has proved to be a hugely divisive move, welcomed by the French league but earning the disapproval of the French Rugby Federation.

Representatives from both clubs met with League president Paul Goze and all parties agreed to meet again on Monday for further discussions.

Stade Francais players had announced they would go on strike in protest, but the league decided to postpone both clubs' weekend games "to give dialogue a chance."