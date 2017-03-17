Moldova PM moves to dismiss minister detained in land scam

CHISINAU, Moldova (AP) — Moldova's prime minister is asking the president to approve the suspension of the agriculture minister, Eduard Grama, who has been detained as a suspect in a scheme to illegally expropriate state-owned vineyards and buildings.

Premier Pavel Filip asked President Igor Dodon on Friday to agree to suspend Grama, who was detained this week by anti-corruption prosecutors. He has denied wrongdoing. Prosecutor say more than a dozen are suspected of involvement in the scheme to illegally lease 30 hectares (74 acres) of land and buildings owned by the National College of Viticulture and Winemaking.

In November, anti-corruption prosecutors arrested 12 people in the case, saying suspects illegally changed ownership documents to make the land more expensive and bribed state officials.