BC-AS--Asian News Digest, AS

TILLERSON-ASIA — Secretary of State Rex Tillerson says it may be necessary to take pre-emptive military action against North Korea if the threat from their weapons program reaches a level "that we believe requires action." Tillerson outlined a tougher strategy to confront North Korea's nuclear threat after visiting the world's most heavily armed border near the tense buffer zone between the rivals Koreas. He also closed the door on talks with Pyongyang unless it denuclearizes and gives up its weapons of mass destruction. By Matthew Pennington and Lee Jin-man. SENT: 930 words, photos. With TILLERSON-ASIA-THE LATEST.

RETHINKING NORTH KOREA-ANALYSIS — Back in 1976, all it took to bring the Korean Peninsula back to the brink of a war was a brawl over an attempt to trim a poplar tree. That escalated quickly into the death of two American GIs by ax-wielding North Korean soldiers. Three days later, with an aircraft carrier battle group and nuclear-capable B-52 bombers at the ready, the tree was chopped down. For sure, the Demilitarized Zone that divides the Koreas is one of most volatile strips of Cold War-style weirdness left on the planet. And on Friday it was weirder than usual — with President Donald Trump's new top diplomat, Rex Tillerson, standing on one side of the North-South demarcation line with his coterie and North Korean soldiers standing just a meter (a few feet) away. By Eric Talmadge. SENT: 830 words, photos.

DENMARK-SOUTH KOREA — The daughter of the former confidante of South Korea's ousted president can be extradited from Denmark for prosecution there, a top Danish prosecutor says. Chung Yoo-ra is wanted as part of a corruption investigation in South Korea. By Jan M. Olsen. SENT: 220 words.

SKOREA POLITICS-PARK'S DOGS — South Korea's presidential office has found a home for two of the nine dogs former President Park Geun-hye left behind when she was forced out of office over a corruption scandal. SENT: 200 words, photos.

MYANMAR-LAWYER KILLED — Four men accused of involvement in the murder of a top legal adviser to Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi's ruling party appear in a Yangon court to hear the charges against them. SENT: 360 words, photos.

CHINA-SOUTH CHINA SEA — China plans to build the first permanent structure on a South China Sea shoal at the heart of a territorial dispute with the Philippines, in a move likely to renew concerns over Beijing's robust assertions of its claims in the strategically crucial waterbody. By Christopher Bodeen. SENT: 780 words.

F-35-PACIFIC — The U.S. and its Asia-Pacific allies are rolling out their new stealth fighter jet, a cutting-edge plane that costs about $100 million each. By Audrey McAvoy. SENT: 470 words, photos.

JAPAN-NUCLEAR — A court holds Japan's government and a utility liable for neglecting tsunami safety measures at the Fukushima nuclear plant and orders them to pay 62 of the thousands of people who had to leave their homes due to radiation during the March 2011 disaster. By Mari Yamaguchi. SENT: 380 words.

JAPAN-MISSILE DRILL — The Japanese government holds its first-ever drill to protect citizens in case a ballistic missile is launched toward Japan. By Emily Wang. SENT: 210 words, photos.

PAKISTAN — A pair of suicide bombers attack a Pakistani training facility belonging to the country's frontier troops, killing an officer, while an overnight cross-border attack in the Khyber tribal region kills two troops. By Riaz Khan. SENT: 320 words.

AFGHANISTAN — An Afghan official says a suicide truck bomber has targeted a military checkpoint in eastern Khost province, killing one soldier and wounding 10. SENT: 120 words.

CHINA-SAUDI ARABIA — Saudi Arabia's King Salman meets with China's premier a day after the two nations signed a memorandum of understanding on investment cooperation valued at $65 billion. SENT: 380 words, photos.

MALDIVES-SAUDI ARABIA — The Maldives' government says Saudi Arabia's king has postponed an official visit because of the spread of swine flu in the archipelago nation. SENT: 190 words.

CHINA-POACHERS CAUGHT — Chinese poachers have been caught after they posted pictures of themselves with their haul of illegally killed pheasants on social media. SENT: 130 words.

AUSTRALIA-EMERGENCY LANDING — A passenger plane lands safely after one of its two propellers fell off in a near disaster as the plane approached Sydney Airport. SENT: 320 words, photos.

AUSTRALIA-ASYLUM SEEKERS — The Australian government hits a legal setback in its bid to ban cellphones from immigration detention centers — a policy that critics argue would treat asylum seekers like criminals. By Rod McGuirk. SENT: 390 words.

NEW ZEALAND-AIRPORT DOG SHOT — New Zealand police shoot and kill a young security dog at the Auckland Airport after it escaped its handler and ran loose for more than three hours on the tarmac, disrupting at least 16 flights. SENT: 200 words, photos.

THAILAND-ELEPHANT HOSPITAL — What is believed to be the world's first elephant hospital says it may have to close because of budgetary problems after a decade of declining contributions. By Kaweewit Kaewjinda. SENT: 260 words, photos.

FINANCIAL-MARKETS — Global markets are mixed as investors await a meeting of finance and economic ministers of the Group of 20 industrial countries. By Yuri Kageyama. SENT: 420 words, photos.

