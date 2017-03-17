Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Friday, March 17, 2017

City/Town, Country;Friday's High Temp (F);Friday's Low Temp (F);Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (F);Saturday's Low Temp (F);Saturday's Wind Direction;Saturday's Wind Speed (MPH);Saturday's Humidity (%);Saturday's Chance of Precip. (%);Saturday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;93;80;A passing shower;91;80;SW;12;72%;81%;11

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;86;74;Sunny and nice;85;75;NE;8;51%;1%;10

Aleppo, Syria;54;44;A little rain;59;37;NNE;10;69%;56%;5

Algiers, Algeria;66;53;Sunny and pleasant;66;49;SE;7;54%;0%;6

Amsterdam, Netherlands;48;46;Rain in the morning;55;49;W;19;83%;88%;2

Anchorage, United States;20;3;Partly sunny;20;9;N;6;56%;14%;2

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;67;45;Mostly sunny;64;48;SE;6;56%;5%;5

Astana, Kazakhstan;22;-9;Decreasing clouds;19;-8;E;6;80%;0%;3

Asuncion, Paraguay;79;58;Mostly sunny;84;61;S;9;54%;5%;7

Athens, Greece;64;41;Partly sunny;62;48;SW;7;63%;1%;6

Auckland, New Zealand;70;60;Sun and some clouds;71;59;SE;12;71%;27%;4

Baghdad, Iraq;71;54;Cloudy and warmer;82;56;ESE;16;28%;57%;5

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;97;75;Showers and t-storms;87;76;WNW;4;75%;74%;9

Bangalore, India;90;68;Mostly sunny;92;66;SSE;6;44%;27%;12

Bangkok, Thailand;96;80;Brief a.m. showers;92;80;S;11;66%;80%;9

Barcelona, Spain;64;51;Partly sunny;66;49;N;7;64%;1%;4

Beijing, China;63;41;Sunny and mild;68;41;NNE;4;25%;1%;5

Belgrade, Serbia;56;43;Afternoon rain;61;48;WSW;7;67%;86%;3

Berlin, Germany;50;40;Morning rain, cloudy;47;35;WNW;12;84%;72%;1

Bogota, Colombia;65;50;A touch of rain;66;49;SE;6;77%;87%;13

Brasilia, Brazil;86;63;Rain, a thunderstorm;82;63;NNW;6;72%;86%;7

Bratislava, Slovakia;64;43;Cooler with rain;52;44;WNW;15;70%;89%;2

Brussels, Belgium;51;44;A little rain;54;50;WSW;15;87%;85%;1

Bucharest, Romania;52;33;Periods of sun;58;48;WSW;8;62%;69%;3

Budapest, Hungary;57;46;Rain at times;52;44;WNW;11;71%;74%;2

Buenos Aires, Argentina;72;57;Sunny and nice;72;60;ENE;7;61%;1%;6

Bujumbura, Burundi;83;63;A t-storm in spots;91;65;WSW;5;36%;76%;8

Busan, South Korea;60;38;Decreasing clouds;60;41;WNW;4;47%;1%;5

Cairo, Egypt;75;61;Sun and clouds;77;53;NNW;14;40%;11%;7

Cape Town, South Africa;74;62;Turning sunny;71;59;SE;19;58%;25%;6

Caracas, Venezuela;80;67;Partial sunshine;82;67;ENE;3;59%;28%;11

Chennai, India;93;80;Mostly sunny, warm;96;81;S;9;61%;27%;11

Chicago, United States;44;36;Clouds breaking;44;32;NW;14;68%;11%;4

Colombo, Sri Lanka;90;75;A t-storm in spots;88;75;S;6;71%;71%;11

Copenhagen, Denmark;44;35;Clouds and sunshine;43;33;WNW;12;67%;25%;2

Dakar, Senegal;77;66;Sunshine and windy;76;65;N;22;77%;0%;11

Dallas, United States;81;65;Mostly cloudy;81;64;SSE;7;59%;14%;3

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;91;76;A t-storm in spots;89;76;SSE;6;81%;62%;8

Delhi, India;81;58;Partly sunny, nice;86;62;NE;7;42%;3%;7

Denver, United States;70;42;Mostly sunny, warmer;79;48;SW;6;27%;2%;6

Dhaka, Bangladesh;91;64;A t-storm in spots;89;65;ESE;6;63%;64%;9

Dili, East Timor;90;74;Cloudy, a t-storm;88;75;W;4;76%;78%;6

Dublin, Ireland;52;51;Spotty showers;55;49;WSW;19;87%;83%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;62;46;Spotty showers;58;43;NE;8;53%;90%;3

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;63;58;Mostly sunny;64;57;ENE;16;73%;0%;6

Hanoi, Vietnam;73;70;Cloudy, a t-storm;74;70;ESE;8;97%;83%;3

Harare, Zimbabwe;79;56;Partly sunny, nice;79;58;SE;6;60%;30%;9

Havana, Cuba;77;65;Mostly sunny;78;66;NE;12;47%;63%;9

Helsinki, Finland;40;33;Rain and snow shower;39;26;NW;11;86%;57%;1

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;91;78;A t-storm in spots;92;78;ESE;11;64%;55%;10

Hong Kong, China;75;66;A little a.m. rain;72;67;ENE;11;87%;84%;3

Honolulu, United States;83;68;Mostly sunny;83;69;NE;11;54%;11%;10

Hyderabad, India;93;67;Sunny and nice;95;67;NNW;6;23%;0%;12

Islamabad, Pakistan;77;52;Partly sunny;79;53;N;10;39%;3%;7

Istanbul, Turkey;43;37;Milder;52;46;SW;10;64%;11%;5

Jakarta, Indonesia;89;76;Showers and t-storms;89;77;NE;6;76%;82%;5

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;87;70;Sunny and pleasant;89;75;S;10;59%;41%;10

Johannesburg, South Africa;80;55;Sunshine;85;54;E;7;42%;4%;9

Kabul, Afghanistan;61;40;Becoming cloudy;61;38;WSW;7;27%;0%;7

Karachi, Pakistan;85;72;Sunshine;88;69;W;16;48%;1%;10

Kathmandu, Nepal;70;45;A shower or two;70;45;SSE;5;53%;55%;9

Khartoum, Sudan;97;71;Sunny and hot;106;69;NNW;6;12%;0%;12

Kiev, Ukraine;47;34;Spotty showers;46;38;S;9;67%;88%;1

Kingston, Jamaica;83;74;A few showers;83;74;NE;8;69%;76%;9

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;92;74;Cloudy and very warm;95;75;WSW;5;61%;71%;6

Kolkata, India;92;70;A shower or t-storm;90;67;SW;7;71%;70%;9

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;91;77;A stray p.m. t-storm;91;76;E;4;77%;73%;9

La Paz, Bolivia;51;39;Clouds and sun;55;39;ENE;8;75%;44%;11

Lagos, Nigeria;94;79;A shower in places;93;79;SW;6;66%;47%;11

Lima, Peru;83;73;Partly sunny;83;72;SSE;7;68%;44%;8

Lisbon, Portugal;68;51;Sunny and nice;73;52;NNE;7;51%;0%;5

London, United Kingdom;51;49;Spotty showers;57;50;WSW;17;77%;70%;1

Los Angeles, United States;80;57;Some sun, fog early;75;54;SE;5;60%;1%;6

Luanda, Angola;91;78;High clouds;93;77;S;6;66%;18%;6

Madrid, Spain;71;36;Mostly sunny, mild;70;39;NNW;4;42%;0%;5

Male, Maldives;87;78;Mostly sunny, nice;88;78;NW;3;66%;22%;11

Manaus, Brazil;85;75;Afternoon showers;82;73;S;6;82%;96%;6

Manila, Philippines;88;75;Partly sunny;90;76;E;9;55%;16%;8

Melbourne, Australia;75;55;Plenty of sunshine;84;61;NE;7;56%;0%;6

Mexico City, Mexico;74;46;A t-storm in spots;73;48;NNE;7;36%;64%;13

Miami, United States;72;65;Partly sunny, nice;76;62;NE;10;52%;4%;8

Minsk, Belarus;48;34;Cloudy, p.m. rain;43;33;WSW;8;76%;88%;1

Mogadishu, Somalia;100;78;Clearing;92;79;ESE;11;57%;1%;9

Montevideo, Uruguay;67;54;Mostly sunny;70;54;ENE;6;58%;3%;6

Montreal, Canada;26;8;Partly sunny;32;11;ENE;1;69%;0%;4

Moscow, Russia;44;31;Mostly cloudy;46;34;S;9;68%;46%;2

Mumbai, India;88;77;Sunny and pleasant;92;78;NNW;7;49%;0%;11

Nairobi, Kenya;86;58;Partly sunny, nice;86;58;ENE;11;50%;6%;10

New York, United States;42;28;Snow and rain;38;30;NE;8;79%;90%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;62;44;Mostly sunny;62;40;NW;10;44%;0%;6

Novosibirsk, Russia;26;-5;Plenty of sunshine;23;1;NNE;4;73%;0%;3

Osaka-shi, Japan;55;34;Clouds and sun;55;35;ENE;5;47%;3%;5

Oslo, Norway;44;30;Partly sunny;43;27;S;6;45%;26%;2

Ottawa, Canada;27;4;Inc. clouds;31;14;E;13;61%;18%;4

Pago Pago, American Samoa;87;80;Cloudy with showers;86;79;NNE;6;79%;95%;5

Panama City, Panama;91;77;Partly sunny;93;76;NNW;12;55%;7%;11

Paramaribo, Suriname;85;74;Brief showers;84;74;ENE;8;77%;87%;8

Paris, France;55;45;A shower or two;56;50;WSW;12;75%;80%;1

Perth, Australia;79;63;Cooler with a shower;68;53;S;11;59%;56%;3

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;95;76;Partly sunny, nice;92;75;SSE;8;64%;44%;10

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;89;73;A t-storm in spots;91;75;NE;7;66%;64%;8

Port-au-prince, Haiti;88;69;A shower or two;89;68;NW;5;46%;80%;10

Prague, Czech Republic;60;41;Rain, breezy, cooler;50;40;WNW;18;73%;88%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;59;33;Mostly sunny;58;30;W;7;46%;2%;5

Quito, Ecuador;63;48;Periods of rain;66;49;SW;10;76%;87%;9

Rabat, Morocco;68;52;Mostly sunny, nice;71;52;SSW;6;66%;10%;6

Recife, Brazil;87;76;A morning shower;88;76;ESE;6;66%;71%;7

Reykjavik, Iceland;33;29;A snow squall;39;30;NE;11;63%;83%;0

Riga, Latvia;43;32;Snow and rain;43;33;ENE;7;78%;88%;2

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;91;75;A couple of t-storms;81;74;E;7;81%;93%;2

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;73;58;Mostly sunny;82;65;SE;10;39%;12%;11

Rome, Italy;69;45;Partly sunny, cooler;61;46;ESE;8;71%;22%;3

Saint Petersburg, Russia;39;34;A little a.m. rain;42;32;S;7;68%;74%;1

San Francisco, United States;66;52;Mostly cloudy;63;53;W;6;73%;31%;4

San Jose, Costa Rica;83;65;A t-storm in spots;84;63;ENE;13;56%;40%;12

San Juan, Puerto Rico;82;74;A shower in spots;81;73;E;11;74%;56%;10

San Salvador, El Salvador;79;65;Partly sunny;79;66;N;9;62%;44%;11

Sana'a, Yemen;80;51;A t-storm in spots;79;53;WSW;6;31%;42%;13

Santiago, Chile;85;52;Sunny and pleasant;88;53;SSW;5;37%;5%;7

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;84;69;A shower in spots;84;70;NNE;6;68%;65%;10

Sao Paulo, Brazil;71;45;Mostly sunny;76;46;NNE;5;44%;0%;5

Seattle, United States;47;44;A little a.m. rain;50;37;SE;10;76%;68%;2

Seoul, South Korea;59;33;Mostly sunny;59;33;SW;5;44%;1%;6

Shanghai, China;57;48;Cloudy;57;50;ENE;8;70%;66%;3

Singapore, Singapore;89;79;A t-storm in spots;89;79;NE;5;75%;55%;9

Sofia, Bulgaria;52;30;Partly sunny, warmer;63;44;WSW;6;50%;56%;4

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;82;73;A shower in places;83;73;E;15;68%;74%;10

Stockholm, Sweden;46;32;Mainly cloudy;44;26;NW;6;66%;29%;1

Sydney, Australia;75;69;Cloudy with showers;76;72;ESE;18;80%;91%;3

Taipei City, Taiwan;74;64;Partly sunny;74;67;ENE;7;81%;70%;8

Tallinn, Estonia;39;32;Rain and snow shower;39;28;N;9;80%;59%;1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;63;44;A couple of showers;53;44;SSE;7;71%;90%;3

Tbilisi, Georgia;59;36;A bit of a.m. snow;51;35;NW;7;73%;85%;2

Tehran, Iran;63;44;Turning cloudy;66;52;NNE;9;21%;7%;7

Tel Aviv, Israel;64;57;Decreasing clouds;71;54;N;10;56%;9%;5

Tirana, Albania;68;42;Partly sunny;71;47;ESE;7;45%;36%;4

Tokyo, Japan;54;38;Partly sunny;58;41;WNW;7;40%;2%;5

Toronto, Canada;37;29;Cloudy, snow showers;35;28;NE;16;82%;85%;1

Tripoli, Libya;63;49;Brilliant sunshine;65;50;N;6;64%;0%;7

Tunis, Tunisia;67;47;Sunny and nice;72;46;W;6;56%;0%;6

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;33;18;Cloudy;34;9;N;6;51%;59%;3

Vancouver, Canada;48;41;A shower or two;47;33;SW;7;60%;67%;3

Vienna, Austria;67;46;Rain, windy, cooler;54;47;WNW;20;67%;89%;2

Vientiane, Laos;88;72;A t-storm in spots;85;72;ESE;6;68%;77%;4

Vilnius, Lithuania;45;33;Occasional rain;41;32;WSW;12;81%;89%;1

Warsaw, Poland;55;35;Cooler with rain;45;32;WNW;12;79%;74%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;67;57;Clouds and sun;62;52;SSE;20;78%;27%;5

Yangon, Myanmar;97;66;Sunny and pleasant;95;68;WSW;6;46%;1%;11

Yerevan, Armenia;53;31;Afternoon showers;49;35;E;2;65%;91%;3

