Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Friday, March 17, 2017

_____

City/Town, Country;Friday's High Temp (C);Friday's Low Temp (C);Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (C);Saturday's Low Temp (C);Saturday's Wind Direction;Saturday's Wind Speed (KPH);Saturday's Humidity (%);Saturday's Chance of Precip. (%);Saturday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;34;26;A passing shower;33;26;SW;19;72%;81%;11

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;30;23;Sunny and nice;30;24;NE;12;51%;1%;10

Aleppo, Syria;12;7;A little rain;15;3;NNE;15;69%;56%;5

Algiers, Algeria;19;12;Sunny and pleasant;19;10;SE;12;54%;0%;6

Amsterdam, Netherlands;9;8;Rain in the morning;13;9;W;31;83%;88%;2

Anchorage, United States;-6;-16;Partly sunny;-6;-13;N;9;56%;14%;2

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;19;7;Mostly sunny;18;9;SE;10;56%;5%;5

Astana, Kazakhstan;-6;-23;Decreasing clouds;-7;-22;E;9;80%;0%;3

Asuncion, Paraguay;26;14;Mostly sunny;29;16;S;14;54%;5%;7

Athens, Greece;18;5;Partly sunny;17;9;SW;11;63%;1%;6

Auckland, New Zealand;21;16;Sun and some clouds;22;15;SE;19;71%;27%;4

Baghdad, Iraq;22;12;Cloudy and warmer;28;14;ESE;26;28%;57%;5

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;36;24;Showers and t-storms;31;24;WNW;6;75%;74%;9

Bangalore, India;32;20;Mostly sunny;33;19;SSE;9;44%;27%;12

Bangkok, Thailand;36;27;Brief a.m. showers;33;27;S;18;66%;80%;9

Barcelona, Spain;18;11;Partly sunny;19;10;N;11;64%;1%;4

Beijing, China;17;5;Sunny and mild;20;5;NNE;6;25%;1%;5

Belgrade, Serbia;14;6;Afternoon rain;16;9;WSW;11;67%;86%;3

Berlin, Germany;10;5;Morning rain, cloudy;8;2;WNW;20;84%;72%;1

Bogota, Colombia;18;10;A touch of rain;19;9;SE;9;77%;87%;13

Brasilia, Brazil;30;17;Rain, a thunderstorm;28;17;NNW;9;72%;86%;7

Bratislava, Slovakia;18;6;Cooler with rain;11;6;WNW;25;70%;89%;2

Brussels, Belgium;11;7;A little rain;12;10;WSW;23;87%;85%;1

Bucharest, Romania;11;1;Periods of sun;15;9;WSW;12;62%;69%;3

Budapest, Hungary;14;8;Rain at times;11;7;WNW;17;71%;74%;2

Buenos Aires, Argentina;22;14;Sunny and nice;22;15;ENE;12;61%;1%;6

Bujumbura, Burundi;28;17;A t-storm in spots;33;18;WSW;8;36%;76%;8

Busan, South Korea;16;3;Decreasing clouds;16;5;WNW;7;47%;1%;5

Cairo, Egypt;24;16;Sun and clouds;25;11;NNW;23;40%;11%;7

Cape Town, South Africa;24;17;Turning sunny;22;15;SE;30;58%;25%;6

Caracas, Venezuela;26;19;Partial sunshine;28;19;ENE;5;59%;28%;11

Chennai, India;34;26;Mostly sunny, warm;36;27;S;15;61%;27%;11

Chicago, United States;7;2;Clouds breaking;7;0;NW;23;68%;11%;4

Colombo, Sri Lanka;32;24;A t-storm in spots;31;24;S;10;71%;71%;11

Copenhagen, Denmark;7;2;Clouds and sunshine;6;0;WNW;19;67%;25%;2

Dakar, Senegal;25;19;Sunshine and windy;24;18;N;36;77%;0%;11

Dallas, United States;27;19;Mostly cloudy;27;18;SSE;12;59%;14%;3

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;33;25;A t-storm in spots;32;24;SSE;9;81%;62%;8

Delhi, India;27;15;Partly sunny, nice;30;16;NE;11;42%;3%;7

Denver, United States;21;5;Mostly sunny, warmer;26;9;SW;10;27%;2%;6

Dhaka, Bangladesh;33;18;A t-storm in spots;31;18;ESE;10;63%;64%;9

Dili, East Timor;32;23;Cloudy, a t-storm;31;24;W;7;76%;78%;6

Dublin, Ireland;11;10;Spotty showers;13;9;WSW;31;87%;83%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;17;8;Spotty showers;14;6;NE;14;53%;90%;3

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;17;15;Mostly sunny;18;14;ENE;26;73%;0%;6

Hanoi, Vietnam;23;21;Cloudy, a t-storm;23;21;ESE;12;97%;83%;3

Harare, Zimbabwe;26;13;Partly sunny, nice;26;14;SE;9;60%;30%;9

Havana, Cuba;25;18;Mostly sunny;26;19;NE;19;47%;63%;9

Helsinki, Finland;4;1;Rain and snow shower;4;-3;NW;18;86%;57%;1

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;33;25;A t-storm in spots;33;25;ESE;18;64%;55%;10

Hong Kong, China;24;19;A little a.m. rain;22;20;ENE;17;87%;84%;3

Honolulu, United States;28;20;Mostly sunny;29;21;NE;18;54%;11%;10

Hyderabad, India;34;19;Sunny and nice;35;20;NNW;10;23%;0%;12

Islamabad, Pakistan;25;11;Partly sunny;26;12;N;16;39%;3%;7

Istanbul, Turkey;6;3;Milder;11;8;SW;16;64%;11%;5

Jakarta, Indonesia;31;24;Showers and t-storms;32;25;NE;10;76%;82%;5

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;30;21;Sunny and pleasant;32;24;S;16;59%;41%;10

Johannesburg, South Africa;27;13;Sunshine;29;12;E;12;42%;4%;9

Kabul, Afghanistan;16;4;Becoming cloudy;16;4;WSW;11;27%;0%;7

Karachi, Pakistan;29;22;Sunshine;31;21;W;25;48%;1%;10

Kathmandu, Nepal;21;7;A shower or two;21;7;SSE;8;53%;55%;9

Khartoum, Sudan;36;22;Sunny and hot;41;21;NNW;10;12%;0%;12

Kiev, Ukraine;8;1;Spotty showers;8;3;S;14;67%;88%;1

Kingston, Jamaica;28;23;A few showers;28;23;NE;13;69%;76%;9

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;33;23;Cloudy and very warm;35;24;WSW;8;61%;71%;6

Kolkata, India;33;21;A shower or t-storm;32;19;SW;12;71%;70%;9

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;33;25;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;24;E;7;77%;73%;9

La Paz, Bolivia;11;4;Clouds and sun;13;4;ENE;13;75%;44%;11

Lagos, Nigeria;34;26;A shower in places;34;26;SW;10;66%;47%;11

Lima, Peru;28;23;Partly sunny;28;22;SSE;11;68%;44%;8

Lisbon, Portugal;20;10;Sunny and nice;23;11;NNE;12;51%;0%;5

London, United Kingdom;11;9;Spotty showers;14;10;WSW;27;77%;70%;1

Los Angeles, United States;27;14;Some sun, fog early;24;12;SE;9;60%;1%;6

Luanda, Angola;33;25;High clouds;34;25;S;10;66%;18%;6

Madrid, Spain;22;2;Mostly sunny, mild;21;4;NNW;6;42%;0%;5

Male, Maldives;31;26;Mostly sunny, nice;31;26;NW;5;66%;22%;11

Manaus, Brazil;30;24;Afternoon showers;28;23;S;9;82%;96%;6

Manila, Philippines;31;24;Partly sunny;32;24;E;15;55%;16%;8

Melbourne, Australia;24;13;Plenty of sunshine;29;16;NE;12;56%;0%;6

Mexico City, Mexico;23;8;A t-storm in spots;23;9;NNE;12;36%;64%;13

Miami, United States;22;19;Partly sunny, nice;25;16;NE;16;52%;4%;8

Minsk, Belarus;9;1;Cloudy, p.m. rain;6;1;WSW;13;76%;88%;1

Mogadishu, Somalia;38;26;Clearing;33;26;ESE;17;57%;1%;9

Montevideo, Uruguay;19;12;Mostly sunny;21;12;ENE;9;58%;3%;6

Montreal, Canada;-3;-13;Partly sunny;0;-12;ENE;2;69%;0%;4

Moscow, Russia;7;0;Mostly cloudy;8;1;S;15;68%;46%;2

Mumbai, India;31;25;Sunny and pleasant;33;26;NNW;12;49%;0%;11

Nairobi, Kenya;30;15;Partly sunny, nice;30;14;ENE;18;50%;6%;10

New York, United States;6;-2;Snow and rain;3;-1;NE;13;79%;90%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;16;6;Mostly sunny;17;5;NW;15;44%;0%;6

Novosibirsk, Russia;-3;-21;Plenty of sunshine;-5;-17;NNE;6;73%;0%;3

Osaka-shi, Japan;13;1;Clouds and sun;13;2;ENE;8;47%;3%;5

Oslo, Norway;7;-1;Partly sunny;6;-3;S;10;45%;26%;2

Ottawa, Canada;-3;-16;Inc. clouds;-1;-10;E;20;61%;18%;4

Pago Pago, American Samoa;30;27;Cloudy with showers;30;26;NNE;10;79%;95%;5

Panama City, Panama;33;25;Partly sunny;34;24;NNW;20;55%;7%;11

Paramaribo, Suriname;29;23;Brief showers;29;24;ENE;13;77%;87%;8

Paris, France;13;7;A shower or two;13;10;WSW;20;75%;80%;1

Perth, Australia;26;17;Cooler with a shower;20;12;S;17;59%;56%;3

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;35;24;Partly sunny, nice;33;24;SSE;12;64%;44%;10

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;32;23;A t-storm in spots;33;24;NE;11;66%;64%;8

Port-au-prince, Haiti;31;21;A shower or two;32;20;NW;8;46%;80%;10

Prague, Czech Republic;16;5;Rain, breezy, cooler;10;5;WNW;29;73%;88%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;15;0;Mostly sunny;14;-1;W;11;46%;2%;5

Quito, Ecuador;17;9;Periods of rain;19;9;SW;17;76%;87%;9

Rabat, Morocco;20;11;Mostly sunny, nice;22;11;SSW;10;66%;10%;6

Recife, Brazil;31;24;A morning shower;31;25;ESE;10;66%;71%;7

Reykjavik, Iceland;0;-2;A snow squall;4;-1;NE;18;63%;83%;0

Riga, Latvia;6;0;Snow and rain;6;0;ENE;11;78%;88%;2

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;33;24;A couple of t-storms;27;23;E;10;81%;93%;2

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;23;14;Mostly sunny;28;18;SE;17;39%;12%;11

Rome, Italy;20;7;Partly sunny, cooler;16;8;ESE;14;71%;22%;3

Saint Petersburg, Russia;4;1;A little a.m. rain;6;0;S;11;68%;74%;1

San Francisco, United States;19;11;Mostly cloudy;17;11;W;10;73%;31%;4

San Jose, Costa Rica;28;19;A t-storm in spots;29;17;ENE;20;56%;40%;12

San Juan, Puerto Rico;28;23;A shower in spots;27;23;E;17;74%;56%;10

San Salvador, El Salvador;26;18;Partly sunny;26;19;N;14;62%;44%;11

Sana'a, Yemen;27;11;A t-storm in spots;26;12;WSW;9;31%;42%;13

Santiago, Chile;29;11;Sunny and pleasant;31;12;SSW;7;37%;5%;7

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;29;21;A shower in spots;29;21;NNE;10;68%;65%;10

Sao Paulo, Brazil;22;7;Mostly sunny;24;8;NNE;8;44%;0%;5

Seattle, United States;8;7;A little a.m. rain;10;3;SE;16;76%;68%;2

Seoul, South Korea;15;0;Mostly sunny;15;0;SW;8;44%;1%;6

Shanghai, China;14;9;Cloudy;14;10;ENE;14;70%;66%;3

Singapore, Singapore;32;26;A t-storm in spots;31;26;NE;8;75%;55%;9

Sofia, Bulgaria;11;-1;Partly sunny, warmer;17;7;WSW;10;50%;56%;4

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;28;23;A shower in places;28;23;E;24;68%;74%;10

Stockholm, Sweden;8;0;Mainly cloudy;7;-3;NW;10;66%;29%;1

Sydney, Australia;24;21;Cloudy with showers;25;22;ESE;30;80%;91%;3

Taipei City, Taiwan;23;18;Partly sunny;23;19;ENE;11;81%;70%;8

Tallinn, Estonia;4;0;Rain and snow shower;4;-2;N;14;80%;59%;1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;17;6;A couple of showers;12;6;SSE;12;71%;90%;3

Tbilisi, Georgia;15;2;A bit of a.m. snow;10;1;NW;11;73%;85%;2

Tehran, Iran;17;7;Turning cloudy;19;11;NNE;14;21%;7%;7

Tel Aviv, Israel;18;14;Decreasing clouds;22;12;N;17;56%;9%;5

Tirana, Albania;20;6;Partly sunny;22;8;ESE;11;45%;36%;4

Tokyo, Japan;12;3;Partly sunny;14;5;WNW;12;40%;2%;5

Toronto, Canada;3;-1;Cloudy, snow showers;2;-2;NE;26;82%;85%;1

Tripoli, Libya;17;10;Brilliant sunshine;18;10;N;9;64%;0%;7

Tunis, Tunisia;19;8;Sunny and nice;22;8;W;10;56%;0%;6

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;1;-8;Cloudy;1;-13;N;9;51%;59%;3

Vancouver, Canada;9;5;A shower or two;9;1;SW;11;60%;67%;3

Vienna, Austria;19;8;Rain, windy, cooler;12;8;WNW;32;67%;89%;2

Vientiane, Laos;31;22;A t-storm in spots;29;22;ESE;9;68%;77%;4

Vilnius, Lithuania;7;0;Occasional rain;5;0;WSW;19;81%;89%;1

Warsaw, Poland;13;2;Cooler with rain;7;0;WNW;19;79%;74%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;19;14;Clouds and sun;17;11;SSE;33;78%;27%;5

Yangon, Myanmar;36;19;Sunny and pleasant;35;20;WSW;10;46%;1%;11

Yerevan, Armenia;12;-1;Afternoon showers;9;1;E;4;65%;91%;3

_____

Copyright 2017 AccuWeather

_____

Keywords: Forecast, Global, Celsius