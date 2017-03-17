Last Germany call-up for Lukas Podolski, 1st for Timo Werner

BERLIN (AP) — Germany coach Joachim Loew has called up Leipzig forward Timo Werner for the first time and World Cup winner Lukas Podolski for the last time for upcoming games against England and Azerbaijan.

The 31-year-old Podolski will play his 130th and final game for Germany in Wednesday's friendly against England in Dortmund. The Galatasaray player announced his retirement after last year's European Championship. Since making his debut on June 6, 2004, the Polish-born forward has scored 48 goals for Germany.

Germany will play Azerbaijan in a World Cup qualifier in Baku on March 26 and the 21-year-old Werner has been included in Loew's 24-man squad for the first time after scoring 14 goals for Leipzig this season.

Roma defender Antonio Ruediger has been recalled after working his way back from injury.