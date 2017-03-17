Real Madrid to play Bayern in Champions League quarterfinals

NYON, Switzerland (AP) — Defending champion Real Madrid will play Bayern Munich in the Champions League quarterfinals, a pairing that pits Bayern coach Carlo Ancelotti against the team he won the trophy with three years ago.

The first legs will be played on April 11-12, with the return matches on April 18-19.

Also in Friday's draw, Barcelona will meet Juventus in a rematch of the 2015 final won by the Spanish club, Champions League newcomer Leicester will face Atletico Madrid, and Borussia Dortmund will take on Monaco.

The final is scheduled for June 3 in Cardiff, Wales.